Credit: IG | Chef Chi

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has celebrated her husband as he marked his 34th birthday on Saturday.

In a message shared on her Instagram page, Chioma expressed her affection for the singer, describing him as her “forever home”.

“Thank you for your love, for our family and all that you are. I love you, my FOREVER HOME. Happy birthday DADA,” she wrote.

Also, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, celebrated the singer in a post on his X account, praising his musical achievements, support for the family and commitment to the development of the state.

“Happy 34th birthday to my beloved nephew, David Adeleke #davido! I celebrate your remarkable achievements, your unwavering support for our family and your commitment to the progress of Osun State,” he said.

“Beyond your global success in music, your generosity and humanitarian spirit continue to inspire many,” he added.

Adeleke concluded by praying for greater accomplishments, good health and divine protection for the singer, urging him to keep making the family proud.