By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has admitted that his personal finances were in a better state before President Bola Tinubu assumed office, despite defending the administration’s economic policies and urging Nigerians to endure the hardship associated with them.

The comedian made the remarks during an appearance on the Charity Zone Podcast, where he argued that the benefits of some government policies might take years to become evident.

Seyi Law, a known supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said economic policies often come with immediate difficulties before producing long term gains.

Using China as an example, he said the country’s emergence as a major global economy involved significant sacrifices.

“For China to be where they are today, if they tell you the number of Chinese who died, you won’t believe,” he said.

When asked whether Nigerians must die before enjoying the benefits of the country’s economic policies, the comedian clarified that people would have to experience the hardship resulting from such decisions before the expected gains could materialise.

“No. You must feel the pain of the policy to reap the benefit of it. Every good policy that becomes good stabilises after 10 to 12 years,” he said.

Despite his defence of the government, Seyi Law acknowledged the economic difficulties facing many Nigerians, admitting that people were struggling to afford basic necessities.

“People are hungry. I will be a hypocrite, a bad person to say people are not hungry,” he said.

He also spoke about how the rising cost of living had affected his ability to support family members living in the United Kingdom.

According to him, an amount that previously covered their needs now requires a significantly higher sum, forcing him to increase his financial support.

“My finances were better before this government came in. My family are in the UK and then with N1.2 million they are okay, but now I have had to double that to like N4.5 million every other month,” he added.