My appearance has helped with visibility, branding — DJ Pretty Smile

DJ Pretty Smile

By Ayo Onikoyi

Sexy and beautiful Nigerian disc jockey, Onyinyechi Maureen Eneje, popularly known as DJ Pretty Smile, has admitted that her physical appearance has played a significant role in boosting her visibility and personal branding, even as she insists that talent and performance remain the key to sustaining a successful career.

The beautiful DJ, who made the revelation in an interview with Potpourri, said her personality and appearance often attract people’s attention initially, but her ability to deliver behind the decks is what keeps them interested.

According to her, being a woman in a male-dominated entertainment industry comes with its advantages in terms of visibility, but appearance alone cannot guarantee longevity in the profession.

“I think people are first attracted to my personality and appearance, but what keeps them interested is my energy and ability to actually deliver behind the decks. Being a woman in a male-dominated space definitely makes people notice you, but looks alone cannot sustain a career. You have to be good at what you do,” she said.

She added that although her appearance has contributed to her visibility and branding, she wants to be recognised primarily for her musical abilities and capacity to entertain audiences.

“My appearance has definitely helped with visibility and branding, but I’ve always wanted people to remember me as DJ Pretty Smile, the DJ who can actually make a room move,” she added.

Speaking on why she chose disc jockeying over singing or dancing, Eneje said her passion for music and its ability to influence people’s moods informed her decision to become a DJ.

“I’ve always loved music and the way it can change people’s mood instantly. I chose DJing because I love being the person who controls that energy and creates an experience for people,” she explained.

She further described disc jockeying as more than simply playing songs, noting that the profession requires an understanding of audiences, timing and the ability to establish a connection with people.

“For me, it’s not just about playing songs; it’s about knowing what people want to hear, when they want to hear it, and creating that connection with the crowd. I also love the freedom and creativity that comes with DJing,” she said.

On the argument that disc jockeys do not receive the recognition and financial rewards commensurate with their contributions to the music industry, DJ Pretty Smile agreed that the concern was justified to some extent.

She observed that DJs play an important role in promoting songs and introducing music to wider audiences, but their contributions are not always adequately recognised or rewarded.

“To some extent, yes. DJs play a huge role in the music industry because we help introduce and push songs to audiences, but sometimes the recognition and financial rewards don’t reflect the value we bring,” she stated.

However, she expressed optimism about the growing recognition of DJs, pointing out that many are gradually establishing themselves as independent brands and entertainers beyond their traditional roles.

“That said, I think things are changing. DJs are becoming brands and entertainers in their own right. Today, you see DJs releasing music, performing internationally, building huge audiences and creating businesses around their craft. I believe the future is even bigger for DJs,” she added.