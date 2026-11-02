Mutfwang vows to protect every inch of Plateau land

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has vowed to protect every inch of the state’s territory, assuring residents that his administration will intensify security efforts and facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral communities.

Mutfwang gave the assurance on Monday in Jos during the formal inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, where he also called on party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor said his administration remained committed to protecting communities and preventing further displacement, adding that efforts were underway to strengthen security operations across the state.

“If the people of Plateau knew the magnitude of the damage planned against our state, they would appreciate that only God’s intervention and our strategic efforts have helped us thus far.

“One thing I have committed myself to is that I will ensure the protection of every inch of land in Plateau State.

“Very soon, we are going to be taking practical steps to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons back to their communities,” he said.

Mutfwang disclosed that his administration would deploy additional security personnel, announcing plans to commission a new batch of retrained Operation Rainbow operatives the following week.

He added that at least 800 trained forest guards would also be deployed within four weeks as part of efforts to strengthen security across the state.

“One of the things we have waited for is to get more boots on ground and, by the grace of God, next week we are going to commission a new batch of retrained Operation Rainbow operatives.

“And in another four weeks, we are going to also release at least 800 trained forest guards. “We are determined to ensure that our people return to their ancestral homes,” the governor said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as his commitment to the welfare of Nigerians and support for efforts to address insecurity.

Mutfwang appealed to residents to remain patient and trust his administration, assuring them that it would continue to work towards restoring peace and security.

“And so, all we are asking Plateau people is, trust us, be patient with us, and by the grace of God, you will not regret it,” he said.

On the 2027 elections, the governor urged members of the campaign council to take the APC’s message to communities across the state, saying his administration needed another mandate to complete ongoing projects and programmes.

He said the campaign would seek the people’s endorsement for a second term to sustain the administration’s development agenda.

“We are going to the nooks and crannies of Plateau State to solicit their endorsement and approval for a second time in office because the many things we have begun must not be aborted.

“We must ensure that we bring things to a very glorious height,” he said.

Describing governance as a continuous process, Mutfwang likened it to a relay race, noting that successive administrations should build on the achievements of their predecessors.

“We can collectively make Plateau State better. This is our desire, and by the grace of God, we are determined that we will leave Plateau State better than we met it in every sense of the word,” he added.

The governor also declared his support for Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that Plateau voters would support the President’s re-election bid and renew his own mandate.

“We are talking about a unification movement, that Plateau people have decided in 2027 to go one direction.

“And we have chosen that the wings on which we have chosen to fly in 2027 are the wings of the APC.

“I am confident that come January 16, 2027, by the grace of God, Plateau State will return President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a resounding victory. And that two weeks later, the people of Plateau will renew their mandate for us to continue on the good journey we have started,” he said.

Mutfwang charged APC candidates and campaign council members to lead mobilisation efforts in their respective communities, wards, local government areas and constituencies.

He urged them to serve as bridge-builders, promote unity and avoid actions capable of deepening divisions within the party.

Earlier, the Plateau State APC Chairman, Rufus Bature, thanked members of the campaign council for accepting to serve, saying their participation demonstrated commitment to the party’s electoral efforts.

Bature also urged members to conduct peaceful campaigns based on facts and honesty, warning against violence during the electioneering period.

“We have no reason to be courtiers of violence. We are known for peace and we will continue on that trajectory.

“Let’s travel together. We’ll do all we can to make sure that the campaign is seamless and flawless,” he said.