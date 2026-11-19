File: Elon Musk

World’s richest man Elon Musk said Wednesday he felt “pretty foolish” for donating nearly half a billion dollars to failed campaigns in recent US midterm elections, backing right-wing Republicans in races that were largely won by Democrats.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it, or maybe it would have been much worse without that,” Musk said via videolink at the New York Times Dealbook conference.

Musk said his goal was “either the presidency, the House or the Senate be of the other party. That was my actual goal here, which failed by the way.”

The Tesla and SpaceX boss sought to extract a lesson from the folly, telling the audience: “It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money.”

“Obviously you can put a lot of money into election and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that was the case here,” he continued.

The midterms weren’t the South Africa-born tech tycoon’s first foray into American elections.

Musk spent more than $250 million to help US President Donald Trump return to the White House for his second term and briefly led the 80-year-old Republican’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), before they had a public falling out.

They’ve since reconciled and instead of souring on Republican politics, Musk has continued to back Republicans who the president champions.

Among the candidates he backed most strongly was Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton, with Musk contributing an estimated $220 million to the Republican, only for the race to be won by James Talarico, a 37-year-old Democrat.

The headquarters of several of Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, are in Austin, Texas.

“If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” Musk said of the elections, adding: “I didn’t put a lot of personal attention into it because I’m focused on building SpaceX, Tesla.”