The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has expressed grief over the death of veteran actor and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, describing him as a national treasure and an outstanding custodian of Nigerian culture.

Edochie reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, at the age of 79.

In a condolence message, Musawa described the late actor as an “iroko” whose contributions to Nigeria’s film industry, cultural heritage and storytelling tradition would remain indelible.

“I received with great shock and deep sadness the news of the passing of Chief Pete Edochie. This is a painful loss, not only for his family and the creative industry, but for the entire nation. An iroko has fallen,” she said.

The minister said Edochie was more than an actor, noting that he was also a broadcaster, cultural ambassador, teacher and father figure to generations of artists.

She singled out his portrayal of Okonkwo in the film adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, describing it as one of the most memorable performances in African storytelling.

According to her, Edochie’s interpretation of the character brought Achebe’s literary creation to life for audiences across the world.

Musawa said the actor’s performances in roles portraying traditional rulers, fathers and elders helped project African values, proverbs, wisdom and identity.

“Chief Edochie was a lover of tradition and culture, and the epitome of an African man. From his commanding roles as a traditional ruler, father and elder, he gave voice to our proverbs, our wisdom, our dignity and our identity. He carried Nigeria with pride on screens across Africa and the world,” she said.

The minister noted that Edochie’s death came at a significant moment as Nigeria hosts the 2026 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Enugu, a celebration of the cultural heritage he spent much of his career promoting.

She said his death in Enugu, during the national cultural festival, underscored his enduring connection to the traditions and heritage of the people.

Musawa added that his legacy would endure through Nigerian films, theatre, language and the young creatives he inspired.

On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy and the National Council for Arts and Culture, the minister extended condolences to Edochie’s wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie; his children, including Leo Edochie; his extended family; the people of Nteje in Anambra State; the Enugu State Government and people; the Actors Guild of Nigeria; and the wider Nollywood community.

“We stand with the family in this moment of grief. We pray for strength and comfort for them, and for the peaceful repose of his soul. Nigeria will honour him, and we will ensure that his contributions to our arts, culture and national identity are never forgotten,” she said.

The condolence statement was signed by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the minister, and dated November 25, 2026.