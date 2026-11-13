Newcastle spent most of Saturday afternoon looking for an opening at Craven Cottage. When Jacob Murphy finally curled the ball past Bernd Leno in the 80th minute, the visitors had a lead that lasted only 179 seconds. Rodrigo Muniz equalised for Fulham in the 83rd, leaving the sides with a 1-1 draw on 7 November 2026.

Iwobi and Calvin Bassey both started for Fulham. The match went into the break goalless, a result that has to be kept separate from the full-time draw at betting sites in Cameroon, since the two selections cover different periods.

The chances that went begging

Fulham were lively early on. Oscar Bobb forced Lukáš Horníček into a save, and Gonzalo García glanced the following corner over. Newcastle soon found a route of their own. Harvey Barnes met an attack from Yoane Wissa and Will Osula, but Leno stopped his close-range finish with a foot.

Barnes escaped again and tried to place the ball beyond the goalkeeper. This time Leno got his head to it. Newcastle thought they had scored from the resulting corner when Dan Burn turned in Murphy’s delivery. The goal was ruled out for a foul by Wissa on Timothy Castagne.

The official score remained 0-0. It was hardly a first half without attacking chances. Fulham’s Alex Iwobi supplied a cross for Josh King, whose volley brought a sharp save from Horníček. Iwobi picked out King again near the interval, only for the header to go wide. Calvin Bassey also started for the home side, giving the match a second Nigerian international in Fulham’s lineup.

The missed opportunities explain why Murphy’s eventual strike looked so decisive. Both goalkeepers had already made stops that could have changed the score considerably earlier.

One careless pass, then the reply

Newcastle’s goal began with Fulham losing possession in midfield. Murphy collected the loose pass, drove in from the right and bent a left-footed finish beyond Leno. After all the earlier saves, it took one mistake in possession to break the stalemate.

Fulham did not leave much time for the away end to celebrate. A high regain put the ball into Shea Charles’s path; he moved it to substitute César Palacios. The attempted cross was blocked, but Muniz reacted to the loose ball and flicked it through a crowd near goal.

Muniz had come off the bench earlier in the half. The Premier League said this was his first league goal in 28 matches. His finish came before Newcastle could settle into defending the advantage.

Three scorelines, one match

The last ten minutes made the score change twice, even though neither side took all three points. A selection covering Cameroon football also depends on the named period, not on which side led for part of the match. The confirmed sequence was short:

The draw at half-time and the draw at full-time are different market selections. An in-play price quoted straight after Murphy’s goal would also reflect a different score from one displayed after Muniz’s response. The period on an accepted ticket remains relevant to settlement; full-time markets normally include stoppage time, not extra time, unless the rules specify otherwise.

Iwobi’s part before the goals

Iwobi was not credited with either goal, but Fulham’s report shows he helped create chances when there was still no score. His cross led to King’s volley, and he later combined with Palacios as the hosts looked for a way into the box.

Those moves matter when judging the balance of the game. If attention goes straight to Murphy and Muniz, the work before the 80th minute disappears. Leno’s saves against Barnes and Horníček’s interventions at the other end show that neither goalkeeper had enjoyed an uneventful afternoon.

Bassey played from the start as part of the home defence. His presence alongside Iwobi gave Nigerian readers two familiar names to follow, though neither player was credited with a goal. The first-half cross and the late scramble tell different stories: one ended in a goalkeeper save, the other in a finish from close range. Fulham had needed both kinds of attacking pressure just to take a point.

The draw was nearly lost again

There was still time for a winner. Lewis Hall had a chance from inside the area but Leno kept out the attempt. At the other end, Ryan Sessegnon struck a fierce volley in added time that Horníček turned away.

The draw took Fulham’s unbeaten league sequence to four games. Newcastle, meanwhile, had to settle for a point after a better display than in their recent defeats. The Premier League described the match as the clubs’ first draw at Craven Cottage in this competition.

For Fulham, the late equaliser is the headline. But without Leno’s interventions before and after it, the home side might not have taken even that point. Newcastle’s frustration is the reverse: Murphy finally found the finish they wanted, and within three minutes Muniz had taken the win away.