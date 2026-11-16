MSF: Shortage of diphtheria drugs fuelling outbreak in Northern Nigeria

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned that shortages of diphtheria antitoxin (DAT), a critical drug for treating the disease, coupled with low immunisation coverage, are fuelling transmission and undermining efforts to contain the outbreak in northern Nigeria.

The international medical humanitarian organisation said the situation was putting thousands of children at risk of severe illness and death, calling on the Federal and state governments, donors and international partners to urgently address shortages of essential medicines and vaccines.

MSF Medical Coordinator in Nigeria, Dr David Kizito, raised the alarm in a statement made available to our correspondent in Maiduguri on Monday.

He urged relevant authorities and international partners to secure available supplies of diphtheria antitoxin, vaccines and other essential medicines, ensure their timely clearance at ports of entry and facilitate rapid distribution to affected communities across northern Nigeria.

Diphtheria is a life-threatening but vaccine-preventable bacterial disease transmitted mainly through respiratory droplets and contact with infected wounds.

Kizito described the global shortage of diphtheria antitoxin as a serious threat to the treatment of patients, warning that dwindling stocks could leave medical teams unable to save lives as the outbreak persists.

“The global shortage of diphtheria antitoxin is becoming a matter of life and death. Our stocks are dangerously low, and we risk being unable to treat children and save lives as the outbreak continues.

“Diphtheria is a preventable disease, yet children continue to arrive at health facilities with life-threatening complications because they are not fully vaccinated or cannot access care in time,” he said.

He explained that diphtheria antitoxin was the only specific treatment capable of neutralising the toxin produced by the disease.

Although included in the World Health Organisation’s Model List of Essential Medicines, he said its global availability remained inconsistent.

According to him, the drug is most effective when administered within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms, but inadequate supplies have repeatedly forced MSF medical teams to ration treatment, potentially compromising patients’ outcomes.

The statement said Nigeria had been battling a major diphtheria outbreak since late 2022, with the cumulative toll exceeding 41,000 suspected cases, more than 24,000 confirmed infections and over 1,260 deaths nationwide.

It identified Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara as among the northern states particularly affected by the outbreak, with several areas recording recent increases in cases.

In 2026 alone, as of August 9, Nigeria had recorded 12,977 suspected cases, 10,476 confirmed infections and 406 deaths, according to the organisation.

MSF said it had been supporting state health authorities through patient treatment, infection prevention and control, disease surveillance, community engagement, health promotion, referral systems, vaccination support and the provision of medical supplies.

It said its teams were treating patients and supporting isolation and treatment facilities in Kano, Sokoto and Zamfara states, while providing additional assistance in Bauchi, Katsina and Kebbi states.

Since the beginning of its response this year, the organisation said it had treated more than 9,000 diphtheria patients through facility-based and community-based care, while scaling up emergency interventions in areas with high infection rates.

In partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Health, MSF also supported a two-round vaccination campaign in April and June, during which more than 835,000 vaccine doses were administered to children across the state.

The organisation disclosed that following Zamfara State’s declaration of an outbreak in September, MSF-supported facilities in Gusau recorded more than 671 admissions within a month, beginning October 6.

It said most of the patients were children, while four out of every five admitted had not been vaccinated against the disease.

In Sokoto State, MSF also supported two rounds of vaccination between February and April, reaching 49,018 children under the age of 15.

The organisation, however, expressed concern over inadequate vaccine supplies in Zamfara, noting that only 25,000 of the 90,000 doses required for a reactive vaccination campaign had been supplied, leaving a significant number of children unreached.

MSF said it was working with government health authorities to secure additional doses and implement a large-scale vaccination campaign.

The statement stressed that routine immunisation remained critical to preventing diphtheria, but coverage in northern Nigeria, particularly in rural communities, remained low.

It also included the account of a mother, Shafa’atu, whose three children were treated for diphtheria at an MSF-supported hospital in Sokoto.

“We were very worried when our first child became sick because we knew very little about diphtheria at the time,” she said.

“My child struggled to eat, and whenever he ate, he vomited. Diphtheria is a dangerous disease.”

MSF called for sustained, long-term investment in routine immunisation to build community immunity and prevent future outbreaks.

It also urged manufacturers and global health partners to urgently expand production of diphtheria antitoxin and establish reliable supply chains to meet critical treatment needs in Nigeria and other countries experiencing rising cases.