Mr Macaroni bags master’s degree from UK school

Nigerian comedian and actor, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has announced that he has earned a Master of Arts degree with Distinction in Performance (Acting) from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

The entertainer shared the achievement in a post on his X account, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, describing his qualification as a Master of Arts with Distinction in Performance (Acting).

Master of Arts with Distinction in Performance (Acting).

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. pic.twitter.com/SGbdWhNySU — Mr Macaroni (@mrmacaroni) November 4, 2026

The qualification marks an academic milestone for the actor, who has built a career in entertainment through comedy, acting and social commentary.

Mr Macaroni is widely recognised for his online comedy skits, particularly his portrayal of the character ‘Daddy Wa’, through which he gained popularity for his humorous depiction of social and relationship issues.

His acting career has also extended to Nollywood productions, while he has remained active in public conversations on social and political issues.

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts is a performing arts institution in London, United Kingdom, known for its professional training in acting and theatre.

The actor’s announcement has added an academic achievement to his growing career in the entertainment industry.

Vanguard News