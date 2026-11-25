Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has accused Nigerians of condoning political violence when it is directed at opponents, warning that the attitude is fuelling attacks on political supporters across the country.

Sani said many Nigerians encourage violence against people whose political choices or opinions differ from theirs, rather than condemn such acts irrespective of the victims’ affiliations.

He stated this on X on Wednesday following the campaign violence that reportedly left four persons dead in Delta State.

Condemning the killings, Sani said Nigerians were more likely to support or excuse political violence when those attacked belonged to opposing political camps.

“The political violence in Delta State has led to the death of four supporters of Senator Omo Agege of the NDC. A condemnable act. However, we are shying away from the truth that most Nigerians are fully in support of political violence as long as the victims are in the opposite camp,” he wrote.

He argued that people who support violence against political opponents often fail to recognise that such acts could eventually affect their own side.

“Most people encourage and support mob or thuggish acts against those they differ with in political choices or opinions. Those aiding and abetting political violence are feeding a Tiger with the thought that it will only consume their political adversaries,” Sani said.

The former senator also criticised the media’s handling of reports of political attacks, accusing some media organisations of using descriptions that downplay the severity of violence depending on the political affiliation of those involved.

He cited reports of attacks involving former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in Kebbi and President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, saying some media outlets used different descriptions for incidents involving the two political figures.

“Some media Houses have even crafted a beautiful way of reporting political violence…POLITICAL THUGS attacked Atiku in Kebbi while ANGRY YOUTHS attacked Tinubu at Abuja Mosque,” he added.

Sani’s comments come amid growing concerns over political violence and intolerance ahead of the 2027 general elections, with incidents involving political supporters raising questions about the safety of campaign activities and the role of political parties in preventing attacks.