By Joseph Erunke

Abuja—Nigeria has expanded its presence in the global university rankings, recording its highest-ever number of institutions in the Times Higher Education, THE, Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, even as the country struggles to push more universities into the world’s top 500.



The latest 2027 ranking saw 27 Nigerian universities make the global list, a 50 per cent increase from the 18 institutions ranked in 2026.



However, the country’s growing numerical presence has not translated into stronger representation among the world’s leading institutions.

While the number of Nigerian universities participating in the exercise continued to rise, only two made it into the global top 300, against five in the previous editio

Similarly, seven Nigerian institutions featured in the top 500, compared with eight in 2026.

Amid the mixed performance, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, retained its position as Africa’s leading institution in interdisciplinary science, placing joint 49th globally to remain the continent’s only university among the world’s top 50 for the second consecutive year.

The private university also maintained its lead over Egypt’s Cairo University, which placed joint 52nd globally, reinforcing Nigeria’s capacity to produce globally competitive institutions, despite persistent funding and research infrastructure challenges.

Chairman of the Nigerian Tertiary Education Ranking Advisory Committee, NiTERAC, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, who disclosed the results in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, described the growing participation of Nigerian universities as encouraging but warned that the country must move beyond increasing its numbers to improving its actual performance.

The 2027 ranking, released on November 18, assessed 1,058 universities across 102 countries and territories.

It measured institutions’ capacity to fund, support and deliver research cutting across scientific disciplines.

According to Okebukola, Nigeria’s performance represents a significant expansion from the 19 universities ranked in the maiden 2025 edition, while another seven institutions were accorded Reporter status after submitting data.

This brings the total number of Nigerian universities participating in the 2027 exercise to 34, compared with 30 in 2026 and 27 in 2025.

He said Nigeria had climbed from 16th to 11th position globally in terms of the number of ranked universities, retaining its second position in Africa behind Egypt, which has 37 institutions.

Despite the progress, the ranking exposed the difficulty Nigerian universities face in translating increased participation into improved research competitiveness.

Under the latest assessment, Covenant University emerged as Nigeria’s highest-ranked institution, followed by Landmark University, Omu-Aran, which occupied the 251–300 global band.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Ilorin were placed in the 351–400 band, while the University of Calabar, University of Lagos and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, occupied the 401–500 category.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Benin completed Nigeria’s top 10, placing within the 501–600 band.

Okebukola, former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission,NUC, particularly applauded Ahmadu Bello University and the University of Calabar for their remarkable improvement.

ABU moved from the 601–800 band in 2026 to the 351–400 category in the latest ranking.

, while the University of Calabar climbed from the 601–800 band to the 401–500 category.

Eight Nigerian universities also made their debut in the global ranking. They are the Federal University of Technology, Minna; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi; University of Jos; Rivers State University; Babcock University; Bells University of Technology; and Nile University of Nigeria. Osun State University equally returned to the ranking after a year’s absence.

Of the 27 Nigerian universities ranked, 14 are federal institutions, seven state-owned, while six are privately-owned.

Explaining the factors behind Nigeria’s relatively weak showing in the upper brackets, Okebukola identified inadequate funding for interdisciplinary science research, insufficient dedicated research facilities, weak administrative support and the absence of institutional policies encouraging collaboration across scientific disciplines as major constraints.

He explained that the THE ranking uses 11 performance indicators grouped into three broad pillars: inputs, processes and outputs.

While inputs account for 19 per cent of the assessment and processes 16 per cent, outputs carry the highest weight at 65 per cent.

According to him, many Nigerian universities recorded poor scores in the inputs and processes categories, particularly in research funding and the institutional structures required to promote collaboration across disciplines.

Okebukola commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for prioritising the global competitiveness of Nigerian tertiary institutions and establishing NiTERAC to coordinate efforts towards improving the international standing of the country’s universities.