By Chinedu Adonu

The nationwide mock accreditation exercise recorded a poor turnout in most polling centres in Enugu State on Saturday, with as few as two voters accredited by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in some centres as of 12 noon.

A correspondent who monitored the exercise observed that the low turnout could be attributed to poor public awareness, late arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc staff and difficulties encountered by some voters in locating their designated polling units.

The exercise also coincided with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Enugu State.

At polling centres in Igbariam, Idaw River and Obiagu, among others, INEC ad hoc staff were observed arriving between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., raising concerns about the late commencement of the exercise.

Speaking at the Obiagu polling centre, a community leader, who identified himself simply as Mr Friday, attributed the poor turnout partly to the presidential visit.

He said many residents had left their homes to receive President Tinubu at Okpara Square.

According to him, those who turned out to welcome the President cut across party lines, as members of the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the Rainbow Coalition, trooped out in large numbers.

“So, it is clear that very few voters are currently around for the exercise, and most are not even aware or mobilised by local political leaders to participate,” he said.

Also speaking, a resident of Achara Layout, Mr Arinze Madu, said he had visited two designated polling centres in search of his polling unit but had yet to locate his name.

“There is little awareness to enable people know the designated polling units for the exercise in this Registration Area (RA), which is also a ward,” Madu said.

Efforts to reach INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, for comments on the poor turnout and late arrival of electoral officials were unsuccessful, as calls to his mobile phone were not answered.