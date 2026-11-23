By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has published the list of polling units selected for its nationwide mock accreditation exercise, naming 17,656 locations across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

The commission said the exercise is a “Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise” using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). It will hold on Saturday, 28 November 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The list, posted on INEC’s website, gives the state, local government area, ward, polling unit and delimitation code of each selected location. It runs alphabetically from Abia State to Zamfara State, with the FCT last.

Abia has 368 entries, while Adamawa follows with 452. In the FCT, 124 polling units were selected across the six area councils. Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali have 20 each, while the Municipal Area Council has 24.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, spoke about the exercise on Monday at a forum for media executives in Abuja.

Haruna said it would run “across all 36 states and the FCT, in two polling units per Registration Area.”

According to him, it will simulate the Presidential election, with polling units opening by 8:30 a.m. and accreditation running from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

He said it will test the BVAS, the upload of results to the IReV portal. The commissioner stressed that the exercise is not a real poll. “It is a test, not an election, and no winners or losers will be declared,” he said.

He said the value of the exercise lies in the faults it finds. “Its value lies in finding faults while there is still time to fix them, so a fault recorded on Saturday is the exercise doing its job,” Haruna said.

He asked journalists to describe it accurately. “I ask you to report it as a test,” he said.

Haruna also appealed to residents of the affected areas to take part. “I also appeal to voters in the selected polling units to come out with their PVCs and take part,” he said.

The presidential and National Assembly elections hold on Saturday, 16 January 2027.