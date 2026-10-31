Mixed reactions trail Zlatan’s wedding

By Sarah Ammah

Nigerian street-pop star Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile, has sparked conversations online following his traditional wedding to his longtime partner, Davita Lamai, in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

The glamorous ceremony attracted celebrities, including singer Davido, who served as one of the groomsmen. The couple impressed guests with their traditional outfits and colourful cultural displays, making the celebration a major talking point on social media.

While many fans congratulated the couple and praised their outfits, others focused on Davita’s appearance, with some social media users making negative comments about her looks.

Another issue that generated debate was Zlatan’s decision to marry Davita after they had already welcomed two children together. Some critics questioned why he chose to marry a woman who already had two children for him, while others defended the couple, arguing that their relationship and decision to marry were nobody else’s business.

The wedding also attracted attention following Nollywood actress Joke Jigan’s comments about the absence of popular “Lagos baddies” at the event, which generated mixed reactions online.

Despite the criticism, many fans celebrated the couple’s union and praised Zlatan for taking the next step in his relationship with Davita.

Ultimately, the wedding became more than a celebration of love, turning into a social media debate about beauty standards, relationships, marriage and public opinion.