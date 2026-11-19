… Two in five patients pay twice for same laboratory tests, scans

… 61.5% seek better hospital processes, information management

By Chioma Obinna

Poor medical records management and failure of health facilities to make patients’ previous test results and medical histories readily accessible are forcing Nigerians to repeat laboratory investigations and scans, worsening the financial burden of accessing healthcare, a new survey has revealed.

The Nigerian Health Continuity Survey, involving 1,820 adults across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory, found that two in five respondents had paid at least once in the past two years to repeat a laboratory test or scan because the previous result could not be found.

The proportion increased to 52.1 per cent among respondents who gave definite answers to the question, excluding those who were unsure. Almost half of those affected said they had paid for repeated tests more than once.

The findings expose another dimension of Nigeria’s healthcare affordability crisis, showing how administrative inefficiencies, poor information management and weak continuity of care are adding avoidable expenses to the already high cost of medical treatment.

Conducted online between November 5 and 12, 2026, the survey examined patients’ experiences in retrieving previous medical records, accessing healthcare and managing the financial and time costs of hospital visits.

It found that 47.3 per cent of 1,480 respondents who had attempted to retrieve information from previous hospital visits, tests or prescriptions described the process as somewhat or very difficult. Only 18.9 per cent said it was very easy.

The time required to access healthcare was another major concern. Of respondents who reported the duration of their most recent care journey, 73.4 per cent said they spent at least two hours from leaving home to completing their hospital visit, while 17.6 per cent said the process took a full day or longer.

The financial implications were equally significant, with 41.8 per cent spending more than N50,000 on their most recent healthcare journey, including transportation and medicines. Another 25.3 per cent spent more than N100,000.

The survey also found that 65.9 per cent of healthcare journeys were organised by patients or their families, while health facilities organised only 13.2 per cent.

This means that responsibilities such as booking appointments, arranging transportation, making phone calls, handling payments and following up on treatment largely rested on households.

Significantly, the survey found that patients’ concerns extended beyond the affordability of healthcare.

Asked to identify the single change that would most reduce the stress of seeking medical attention, 61.5 per cent chose improvements relating to processes and information, including clearer information before hospital visits, shorter waiting times, easier access to health insurance, better follow-up and access to personal medical records and test results.

Only 27.5 per cent identified affordability as their biggest concern.

Commenting on the findings, Managing Director of Medbankr, Williams Popoola, said the avoidable repetition of medical investigations reflected a systemic failure that continued to impose additional costs on patients.

“What should worry policymakers is not that care is expensive. It is that a patient can pay twice for the same test and nobody has done anything wrong. The hospital did its work. The laboratory did its work. The information simply did not travel, and the household absorbed the difference. That is a systems failure with an invoice attached, and unlike most of what ails the sector, it is fixable,” Popoola said.

The findings come against the backdrop of Nigeria’s heavy dependence on out-of-pocket payments for healthcare.

Citing analysis of the 2023/24 General Household Survey, the report said 45.5 per cent of Nigerian households faced catastrophic health expenditure at a 10 per cent budget-share threshold, with rural households, female-headed households and families with elderly members bearing a disproportionate burden.

It also noted that out-of-pocket payments account for approximately 72 per cent of Nigeria’s current health expenditure, one of the highest proportions recorded globally.

To address the problem, the report recommended that agencies responsible for national household surveys introduce three questions on healthcare continuity to establish representative national estimates of the financial and administrative consequences of missing medical records.

It also urged health facilities and state agencies to publish comprehensive cost estimates before patients commence hospital visits, allowing families to know the likely expenses of major tests, registration and preliminary investigations.

Another recommendation was the development of minimum content and format standards for patient-carried medical summaries to ensure that individuals can access and transfer their medical information between healthcare facilities.

The report, however, cautioned that its findings should not be interpreted as nationally representative because participants were recruited through social media and online forums.

Explaining the rationale for commissioning the survey, Product and Growth Manager of Medbankr, Dolapo Fasakin, said the organisation wanted to move beyond anecdotal accounts and provide evidence on the challenges confronting patients.

“We commissioned this because an anecdote is not evidence. Then we published the findings that are inconvenient for us. The data says a patient-held record solves one part of this problem, not all of it. Anyone who tells you single product fixes continuity in Nigeria has not read the numbers,” Fasakin said.