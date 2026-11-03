Ministry presents Zamfara budget performance report

The Zamfara State Ministry of Finance has presented the 2025 Budget Performance Report, highlighting how funds were utilised in the year under review.

The Commissioner for Finance, Muhammad Bello Auta, presented the report during the 2025 budget performance and accountability meeting held at the Finance Ministry Multipurpose Hall in Gusau.

Represented by the State Accountant General, Ali Akilu Muhammad Bungudu, the commissioner said that the 2025 Zamfara State Budget, tagged “Rescue Budget 2.0,” was approved at a total of N546,014,575,000.

He said the budget was designed to focus on key sectors, including security, education, healthcare and agriculture, among others.

Mr Auta maintained that approximately 72% of the total budget was allocated to capital expenditure, while about 28% was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

He also said that the report captured the amount of revenue generated from various sources and the amount spent from the approved budgetary allocations.

He further explained that the ministries, departments and agencies that received funds, projects and programmes implemented with the allocated funds, and the level of implementation of major projects were all contained in the 2025 budget report.

The commissioner also said that in line with the government’s efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the management of public funds, the Q4 2025 Budget Performance Report was published on 28th January 2026, providing important information for assessing the implementation and performance of the 2025 budget at the end of the fiscal year.

He enumerated the projects and programmes identified by the government as beneficiaries of the 2025 budget, including the Gusau International Airport, Gusau-Magami-Dansadau Road, school projects, a modern medical research centre, Smart City, food production initiatives, hospitals, the Gusau International Conference Centre, the Gusau International Sports Centre, as well as road projects across various local government areas, adding that there was an important distinction between what was provided for in the budget and what was actually spent or implemented.