Mining: Zamfara task force moves to reclaim gold fields

The Zamfara State Government inaugurated a 13-man committee to curb illegal mining activities across the state.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, inaugurated the committee on Friday in Gusau, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Sulaiman Tudu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, issued in Gusau on Saturday.

The committee, headed by the State’s Commissioner for Environment, Abdulrahman Tumbido, has broad membership across security agencies, traditional institutions, and relevant federal and state government agencies.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr Nakwada said the initiative was part of the state government’s efforts to assist the Federal Government in formalising the mining sector in the state.

The SSG charged the committee to work closely with security agencies and relevant regulatory and local authorities to identify locations where illegal mining is taking place and profile the operators.

The committee will also ensure that even licensed companies comply with relevant laws and regulations, take adequate measures to prevent environmental degradation, and safeguard the safety and rights of host communities.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Tumbido, said the committee will work with reliable information, respect for the law, fairness and regard for the rights and livelihoods of the people.

He added that the committee will ensure that its efforts contribute to lasting security, environmental protection and sustainable development in the state.