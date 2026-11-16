…Urges Ondo governor to deepen dividends of democracy

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has congratulated Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa on emerging as the 2026 Silverbird Governor of the Year.

Mimiko described the award as recognition of the achievements recorded so far by the Aiyedatiwa administration and its efforts towards developing the state.

The award was presented at the 20th edition of the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

In a congratulatory message, the former governor urged Aiyedatiwa to see the recognition as a call to do more for the people of Ondo State and deepen the dividends of democracy.

He said the honour by the Silverbird Group showed that the governor’s efforts were receiving recognition beyond the state.

“This honour from the Silverbird Group is an acknowledgement that your efforts are being noticed and should, therefore, spur you to do more for the benefit of the greater majority of our compatriots in our dear state,” Mimiko said.

He described Ondo State’s selection for the award among the 36 states as encouraging, noting that it reflected efforts being made across different sectors and communities.

“It is encouraging to see Ondo State singled out among the 36 states for this award. It speaks to some work being done across sectors and locations in the state,” he added.

Mimiko prayed for greater strength and wisdom for Aiyedatiwa as he continues to steer the affairs of the state.