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By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian military has rescued 50 kidnapped victims, neutralised 10 terrorists and arrested 30 suspected terrorists, collaborators, informants, explosive and arms couriers and kidnappers in coordinated operations across the country in the last one week.

The operations, conducted across various theatres of operation, also led to the recovery of more than 20 AK-47 rifles and other assorted weapons, while 12 terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops in the North-East.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this at the weekend while briefing journalists on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

He said the surrendering terrorists attributed their decision to abandon criminal activities to sustained military offensives, internal disagreements and hardship.

Onoja disclosed that 18 of the 22 children abducted at Kachia, Kaduna State, had been rescued, while kidnap gangs, explosives couriers and terrorist informants were intercepted before they could carry out planned attacks at Auno, Kaura Namoda and Libata.

Giving details of the operations, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai, operating in the North-East, arrested several suspected terrorist collaborators and informants in Borno and Yobe states.

On November 20, 2026, troops arrested a suspected collaborator at Cross Motor Park in Monguno, Borno State, who allegedly disclosed that a terrorist group had directed him to bring two recruits from Kekeno and Minatti to Karfe Village in Kukawa Local Government Area.

On November 21, troops also arrested a suspected informant in Geidam, Yobe State, over alleged involvement in the ambush on troops at Garin Gada on October 19.

Similarly, on November 23, troops arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper in Jakana, Kaga LGA of Borno State. The suspect reportedly revealed that his gang had planned an operation at Auno, leading to the arrest of two additional members of the syndicate.

On November 26, troops at Maine Har in Biu LGA arrested another suspected collaborator allegedly conveying logistics to terrorists at Nguma. An unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) and other items were recovered from him, while his accomplice was subsequently arrested.

The military spokesman said troops also conducted clearance operations in Katapilar and Duwairi villages in Konduga LGA of Borno State on November 21, arresting two suspected terrorists and recovering ammunition, mobile phones and solar panels.

On November 22, troops intercepted a suspected logistics supplier from Bulmari community in Bama LGA.

In a related development, seven terrorist fighters and family members surrendered near Abaram in Bama LGA. The surrendering persons included two fighters intercepted on November 21, one of whom was found with an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and four rounds of ammunition, as well as a woman and her three children intercepted on November 24 and 26.

According to Onoja, the surrendering persons cited sustained military operations, internal disagreements and hardship as reasons for abandoning the terrorist groups.

North-West operations

In the North-West, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma rescued 18 of the 22 Boys’ Brigade members abducted by terrorists at Mother-Cat community in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

Onoja said troops received a distress call on November 22 following the abduction of the children, who had gone for an early morning road walk.

He said troops immediately advanced into the surrounding bushes and, upon reaching the Rehina riverside, discovered some of the children abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.

Further pursuit led to the rescue of additional victims, bringing the number rescued to 18, while efforts were intensified to locate the remaining four children.

Troops pursued the fleeing abductors to the Ankwa-Kabode-Pachi link road.

In Zamfara State, troops on patrol at Wuya in Anka LGA on November 25 intercepted 11 kidnapped children, comprising one male and 10 females, who were reportedly abandoned by their captors upon sighting the advancing troops.

The children were abducted on October 6 along the Jangebe-Anka Road while fetching firewood.

On November 26, troops also intercepted a 67-year-old man from Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto State, who had escaped from captivity around Bagega in Anka LGA. He was evacuated for medical attention.

In Katsina State, troops engaged terrorists at Dungun Muazu in Sabuwa LGA on November 20, neutralising two of them and recovering three motorcycles.

Similarly, clearance operations conducted along the Sakajiki and Abaniyawa axis on November 22 led to the neutralisation of two suspected terrorists, the destruction of bandits’ camps and the conduct of fire missions.

Eleven suspected collaborators and informants allegedly linked to a notorious kingpin at Sakajiki Village were also arrested.

Items recovered from the suspects included motorcycles, point-of-sale devices, mobile phones and ₦1,503,200 in cash.

In Kebbi State, troops at Libata in Ngaski LGA on November 24 intercepted a motorcyclist conveying 16 explosive ordnance items, including detonators and detonating cords.

The items were reportedly transported from Ibadan for delivery to an illegal mining site in Yauri LGA. Two persons who arrived to claim the consignment were subsequently arrested.

North-Central operations

In the North-Central, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke engaged suspected bandits in their hideouts within Osara and Ohakiti forests in Okehi and Kabba LGAs of Kogi State on November 21.

The operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 65 rounds of ammunition.

On November 23, troops laid an ambush at a suspected terrorist crossing point in Asungwe Forest, Okehi LGA, neutralising two terrorists while others escaped.

The troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 27 rounds of ammunition and five mobile phones.

In Benue State, troops on night patrol engaged kidnappers who had intercepted commuters along the Otukpo-Eke Road in Ohimini LGA on November 23.

Following a firefight, the kidnappers abandoned 13 victims, including minors, and fled.

On November 25, troops responded to reports of an armed militia gang at Abaji in Katsina-Ala LGA, engaging the fleeing criminals and neutralising one suspect.

Two AK-47 magazines containing five rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

The gang members were reportedly foot soldiers of a wanted militia leader accused of terrorising residents and imposing levies on locals in Michia Council Ward.

Also on November 25, troops arrested a suspected terrorist at Ogbongboro in Lokoja LGA of Kogi State.

The suspect, who allegedly said he was travelling to Bauchi State, was found with mobile phones containing communications linked to terrorists operating in Kogi and Zamfara states.

On November 26, troops arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator at Chito community in Ukum LGA of Benue State. He was identified as a driver of a pickup truck belonging to a wanted militia gang leader.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Savannah Shield sustained pressure on bandits in Kwara State, leading to the continued release of kidnapped victims and recovery of weapons.

Onoja said another kidnapped victim was released to troops on November 22 following an engagement with bandits.

With the latest release, 15 kidnapped persons had been freed since the surrender process began on November 13, while 12 rifles had been recovered.

South-East operations

In the South-East, troops of Operation Udoka continued offensive operations against suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

On November 22, troops conducted operations at Okwudo Ibele community in Njaba LGA of Imo State, pursuing a suspected IPOB/ESN member who had reportedly fled into the bush with his family following sustained military operations.

Although the suspect was not found, a search of the premises led to the recovery of a round of 7.62mm ammunition, a motorcycle and other items.

Following an attack on troops around Ameze community in Ishiagu, Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State, troops continued search operations to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Onoja said several suspects had been arrested and profiled, with some identified as persons of interest undergoing further investigation, while others had reportedly fled their residences.

He added that investigations indicated that the attackers were suspected IPOB/ESN members who allegedly disguised themselves as vigilante groups to evade arrest by security agencies.

South-South operations

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe intensified anti-kidnapping operations in Edo State and monitored the movement of weapons in Cross River State.

On November 19, troops conducted anti-kidnapping operations at Aduge Forest in Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, along the boundary with Kogi State.

The operation led to the rescue of two kidnap victims and the arrest of one suspected kidnapper, while other members of the gang fled upon sighting the troops.

The rescued victims and the arrested suspect were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police.

On November 20, troops again conducted operations in Aduge Forest, recovering an AK-47 rifle, four magazines and 12 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

On November 24, troops conducting a stop-and-search operation at Onisha Farm in Boki LGA of Cross River State arrested five persons, including two foreign nationals, travelling in an SUV.

The occupants were allegedly conveying an AK-47 rifle mounted with a magazine containing 29 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, alongside seven mobile phones.

Similarly, on November 25, troops, working with local vigilantes, arrested two suspected kidnappers at the Fertilizer area of Etsako East LGA of Edo State and recovered six mobile phones.

CDS commends troops

Onoja said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, had commended troops for their courage and resilience in the ongoing operations.

He quoted the CDS as assuring the families of the four children still in captivity that the military would not relent until they were found and reunited with their families.

Oluyede also appreciated the collaboration of other security agencies and commended the media for responsible coverage of military operations, particularly urging caution in protecting the identities and dignity of rescued children.

He called on parents, schools, communities, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to ensure proper supervision of children’s activities outside their homes and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.

The CDS further urged communities to resist intimidation by criminal elements, stressing that no community could remain safe where criminals were sheltered or supported.

He cautioned troops against complacency and warned collaborators, couriers and suppliers of explosives and arms that they would be tracked down and made to face the full weight of the law.

Oluyede reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.