Military rescues 125 kidnap victims, neutralises eight terrorists

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters says troops have rescued 125 kidnapped victims, neutralised eight terrorists and arrested 10 suspected collaborators and logistics suppliers in military operations across the country in the last one week.

The operations, conducted between November 6 and 12, 2026, also led to the surrender of 12 terrorist fighters and their family members, while the Emir of Bogwas in Bauchi State handed over six AK-47 rifles and six magazines recovered from suspected criminal elements.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Saturday while briefing journalists on the activities of troops across the various theatres of operation.

Onoja said the North-East operations recorded the rescue of 119 travellers abducted by terrorists along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said the abduction occurred on November 6, following which troops mobilised and pursued the terrorists along the Mangari-Dora Road, forcing them to abandon their captives.

According to him, the rescued victims comprised 69 adult males, 35 adult females and 15 children.

Troops also discovered an improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists in the area.

On the same day, following an attack on a military location around Kalla Maula in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, troops captured a PKT machine gun, two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 125 rounds of ammunition.

Onoja said troops also rescued abductees and confiscated their vehicle during an encounter with terrorists along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road on November 8.

In Adamawa State, troops, working with local security groups, rescued a woman and two other residents at Dutse-Uku in Mubi South Local Government Area on November 9.

The victims’ vehicles and farm produce were also recovered and returned to their owners.

He further disclosed that troops repelled an attack on their location at Zangular Kilba Junction in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State on November 10, recovering two AK-47 rifles, four magazines and 115 rounds of PKT ammunition after discovering the bodies of two terrorists.

On the same day, troops engaged terrorists along the Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Buni Gari Road in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, neutralising one terrorist and recovering an AK-47 rifle.

The Defence spokesman said the military also recorded the surrender of four terrorist fighters and 13 members of their families between November 6 and 8 at Ngurusoye in Bama Local Government Area, along the Dikwa-Gulumba Road in Dikwa and at Banki.

He said one of the fighters surrendered with an FN rifle and seven rounds of ammunition, while nine family members, including two women, were handed over to Nigerian troops by the Cameroonian Defence Force at Banki.

According to him, the surrendering fighters attributed their decision to abandon terrorism to sustained military pressure and conflicts among rival factions.

Onoja added that troops arrested suspected collaborators, informants, spies and logistics suppliers at various locations in Borno State.

He said troops also intercepted a vehicle along the Maiduguri-Bama Road conveying six occupants who claimed to be repentant terrorists but could not substantiate their claims.

In another operation, two suspects allegedly supplying provisions to terrorists were arrested at Kwatan Turare Gate in Doron Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area.

Troops also arrested a suspect in Monguno who allegedly confessed to terrorising motorists along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road, particularly around Gasarwa and Ali Gambori.

In the North-West, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma conducted clearance operations in communities and adjoining forests in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, rescuing two kidnapped victims.

On November 10, troops engaged terrorists on two motorcycles at Yarcantar Gora in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, neutralising one of them and recovering an AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 90 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle and three mobile phones.

The following day, troops responding to an attack and abduction of commuters along the Kombo-Gurusu Road in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State rescued three victims.

However, the driver of the vehicle was found dead and his body evacuated.

Onoja said troops also arrested two suspected terrorists, a father and his son, with an AK-47 rifle at Bauni Forest in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Emir hands over six AK-47 rifles

In the North-Central, troops under various operations recorded encounters with suspected terrorists in Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger and Kwara states.

He said troops operating in Dajin Madam, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, cleared terrorist camps and destroyed structures used to sustain their activities.

The operation led to the recovery of 135 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, two motorcycles, radios, mobile phones and camouflage uniforms.

In a separate encounter near Kukawa Village, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered two motorcycles.

Similarly, troops conducting a clearance patrol around Kukawa, along the Wanka Village axis in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, neutralised another terrorist and recovered four motorcycles and two mobile phones.

Onoja said the Emir of Bogwas, on November 10, handed over six AK-47 rifles and six magazines to troops in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He explained that the weapons had been surrendered to the traditional ruler by armed elements following the military encounter at Dajin Madam on November 8.

The military, he added, had intensified operations to flush out remaining armed elements from the forest.

In Taraba State, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted a clearance operation at Komodoro Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, where suspected terrorists fled across a river into Plateau State following contact with the troops.

The troops subsequently engaged suspected terrorist hideouts and recovered five motorcycles.

In Benue State, a suspect was arrested at Abako Village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area with five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Onoja also said a local security group handed over an AK-47 rifle, an FN rifle loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition and two pump-action rifles to security authorities at Abako Community.

In Nasarawa State, troops raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout around Wayo Community in Wamba Local Government Area on November 11, arresting two suspects allegedly linked to the abduction of a resident at Gada Biyu in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area on November 4.

Troops clear Kainji Lake, Old Oyo forests

The Defence spokesman said troops of Operation Savannah Shield sustained offensive operations in Niger, Oyo and Kwara states, including clearance operations in the Kainji Lake National Park in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

During the operation, troops detonated five improvised explosive devices, repelled two attacks by terrorists, neutralised two suspected terrorists and arrested 11 locals suspected of collaborating with terrorists.

They also recovered six abandoned motorcycles and 10 mobile phones before clearing Oli Camp and advancing towards Oli River.

In Oyo State, troops operating in the Old Oyo National Park, in collaboration with local security groups, engaged suspected terrorists in Irepo Local Government Area on November 7.

The encounter led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, an empty magazine and a Dane gun.

Onoja said troops subsequently cleared 32 improvised explosive devices along the Dekara-Pana and Audu Fari-Pana axes of Kainji Lake National Park during a follow-up operation on November 8.

Troops operating in the Old Oyo National Park also discovered the body of a suspected criminal and destroyed temporary shelters allegedly used as hideouts.

In Kwara State, troops and local security groups raided the residences of suspected terrorist collaborators at Oke-Ode Community in Ifelodun Local Government Area on November 12, recovering five Dane guns and nine cartridges.

He said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

Troops foil attack on oil tankers in Imo

In the South-East, troops of Operation Udoka foiled an alleged attempt by suspected cultists to ambush oil tankers at Awara Community in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Onoja said troops, acting on intelligence received on November 11, moved to the area and engaged the suspected criminals, forcing them to flee into the forest with gunshot wounds.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, two magazines and 36 rounds of ammunition.

He said troops had sustained their presence in the area to prevent further criminal activities and reassure oil tanker operators of their safety.

Commenting on the operations, Onoja said the military’s activities between November 6 and 12 demonstrated its determination to confront terrorists and criminal groups across the country.

He described the rescue of the 119 travellers in Borno, clearance of terrorist enclaves in Kainji Lake National Park, destruction of camps at Dajin Madam and the surrender of terrorist fighters and their families as indications of the impact of sustained military pressure.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended troops for their resilience and wished personnel wounded during the operations a speedy recovery.

Oluyede also expressed condolences to the family of the commuter killed during the attack on travellers in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He commended security agencies, local security groups and other partners for their collaboration, particularly acknowledging the Emir of Bogwas for supporting efforts to restore peace.

The CDS urged communities and other stakeholders to provide timely information on suspicious movements and activities, stressing that public cooperation could help save lives.

He also cautioned troops against complacency and charged them to remain professional and humane in their operations.