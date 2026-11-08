Military neutralises 60 terrorists, rescues 42 kidnap victims

…Arrests 56 suspected collaborators, logistics suppliers in nationwide operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces have neutralised 60 terrorists, rescued 42 kidnapped victims and arrested 56 suspected terrorist collaborators, arms dealers and logistics suppliers in a series of joint military operations across the country in one week.

The operations also led to the surrender of more than 15 terrorists and their family members, as well as the recovery of several weapons, ammunition and other items from criminal hideouts.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this in an operational update, saying troops recorded significant successes across the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-East geopolitical zones.

He said troops successfully repelled terrorist attacks at Buni Yadi in Yobe State and Bitta in Borno State, neutralising more than 50 terrorists in the engagements.

Onoja also disclosed that troops overran kidnappers’ hideouts in Edimogbo and Obele forests in Kogi State, recovering weapons and other items, while operations in Kwara, Kebbi, Niger, Abia and Anambra states resulted in the rescue of several kidnapped victims, including a baby.

Giving details of the operations, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai, on October 29, 2026, repelled terrorists who approached Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State from the Timbuktu Triangle axis.

A follow-up operation on October 30 led to the recovery of 48 terrorist bodies, 42 AK-47 rifles, five PKT machine guns, four general-purpose machine guns, one 60mm mortar, 105 magazines and two video cameras.

On October 31, troops operating around Apama and Jauro Bashir, along the terrorists’ withdrawal route, recovered three more bodies, an AK-47 rifle and 188 rounds of ammunition.

The same day, terrorists attempted to infiltrate a military position at Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State but were forced to retreat.

According to Onoja, subsequent exploitation of the area resulted in the recovery of seven terrorist bodies, four AK-47 rifles, an RPG tube, four RPG bombs, three RPG chargers, a PKM machine gun and a radio.

He said 12 terrorist fighters and their family members surrendered between November 2 and 4 at New Abaram Resettlement Village, Banki Junction in Bama LGA and near Ngurusoye in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

The surrendering terrorists reportedly cited sustained military pressure and disagreements between rival JAS and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) factions.

On November 2, troops also rescued a female abductee who escaped from the Mandara Mountains at Hudugum, Hambagda, along the Gwoza-Limankara Road.

Onoja said troops arrested 50 suspected terrorists, collaborators and logistics suppliers in the North-East, including suppliers and informants at Benisheikh in Kaga LGA on October 31 and November 2.

He added that three suppliers at Damboa and two suspected fighters from the Diffa region of Niger Republic were intercepted at Garin Gada in Yunusari LGA of Yobe State on November 3 while allegedly attempting to procure logistics for terrorists operating along the Nigeria-Niger border.

On November 5, troops and operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency conducted search operations at several motor parks in Maiduguri to disrupt terrorist supply networks, leading to the arrest of 36 suspects.

North-West

In the North-West, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, acting on a distress call from Ribah in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State on October 30, cleared the Ribah-Dirindaji Road.

A subsequent search-and-rescue operation and night pursuit towards Rambo Village forced terrorists to abandon seven kidnapped victims.

On October 31, troops patrolling the Wasagu-Falfala Road in the same local government area responded to an ambush, forcing the attackers to flee and abandon four victims abducted from their farms in Wasagu Village.

Onoja said troops also rescued seven kidnapped victims from Sabon Tunga and Binoni villages in Danko-Wasagu LGA on November 3, following search-and-rescue operations around Geso and Ayan Geso in Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

On November 2, two suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling were arrested at Sabon Gida Village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

Similarly, troops and operatives of the Department of State Services on November 5 apprehended a suspected terrorist who reportedly sneaked into a clinic in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State to receive treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during a clash with a rival faction.

North-Central

In the North-Central, troops of Operation Enduring Peace, during stop-and-search operations at Kukawa Village in Kanam LGA on November 4, intercepted a suspected terrorist with an AK-47 magazine and a round of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Preliminary interrogation reportedly revealed that the suspect belonged to a terrorist syndicate allegedly led by one Kaura.

Onoja said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, on November 2, conducted a fighting patrol to a criminal hideout in Edimogbo Forest, where they engaged suspected kidnappers who subsequently fled into the forest.

A search of the hideout led to the recovery of 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, seven bandoliers, six motorcycles and a mobile phone, while the hideout was subsequently destroyed.

During further patrols on November 3, troops engaged two suspected kidnappers and neutralised them, recovering two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

On November 4, troops conducting operations in Obele Forest neutralised three suspected kidnappers and recovered four AK-47 rifles, 12 magazines, 336 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and three bandoliers.

In another operation on the same day, troops at Jeb Jeb Village in Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State responded to a distress call over a kidnapping, engaged the attackers and rescued six civilians, including a baby.

The Defence spokesman further disclosed that troops on November 1 arrested a wanted member of the Konyo Boys bandit group at Ahmadu Village in Takum LGA of Taraba State.

The suspect reportedly led troops to a hut where an AK-47 rifle and a mobile phone were recovered.

On November 4, a terrorist, his wife and two children surrendered to troops at Atsawa in Lokoja LGA of Kogi State with an AK-47 rifle, four rounds of ammunition and a radio.

They reportedly attributed their decision to surrender to sustained military offensives against terrorist camps in Agbaja and Kakanda forests.

The same day, troops at Jamata in Lokoja LGA arrested a suspected logistics supplier who allegedly confessed to conveying supplies to terrorists loyal to the late Kachallah Baccujo in Agbaja Forest.

On November 5, troops also arrested a suspected gunrunner in Gboko LGA of Benue State.

In Niger State, troops of Operation Savannah Shield, following sustained patrols around Rijiyan Nagwamatse in Kontagora LGA on November 5, engaged suspected bandits and rescued 15 kidnapped victims.

The troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles, seven rifle magazines, three RPG bombs, 33 motorcycles, N4.105 million and ammunition.

Onoja said troops and members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, on November 4, ambushed Ansaru terrorists who invaded Nanu Village in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State, neutralising two of them.

In another operation on the same day, troops at Gulbin Boka, Barbada, in Dusai Ward of Mariga LGA, Niger State, pursued fleeing kidnappers and arrested an injured suspect at Dusai Village.

The suspect reportedly disclosed that three persons were involved in the attempted kidnapping.

Also on November 4, troops on a fighting patrol in Lema-Ndeji Forest in Edu LGA of Kwara State rescued three kidnapped victims who had escaped from their captors.

South-East

In the South-East, troops of Operation Udoka on November 4 rescued a kidnapped victim at Isuochi following an attack by gunmen on a compound at Okwe Ubahu Nneato in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State.

In Anambra State, troops on November 2 searched a shop near the Marine Outpost at Otuocha in Anambra East LGA, following intelligence that a suspect was allegedly concealing weapons used to intimidate members of the community.

The operation led to the recovery of a pump-action rifle, a damaged hunting rifle and 13 cartridges.

CDS commends troops

Reacting to the operational successes, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended troops for their courage, resilience and sacrifices in the various theatres of operation.

Onoja, who conveyed the CDS’s message on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, said Oluyede honoured the memory of an officer, a soldier and a civilian hunter who lost their lives in the line of duty while supporting military operations.

The CDS assured their families that their sacrifices would remain indelible in the nation’s memory and wished wounded personnel speedy and full recovery.

He also appreciated the contributions of other security agencies, emphasising the need for sustained collaboration, effective intelligence sharing and coordinated operational planning to consolidate the gains recorded.

Oluyede called on traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to strengthen their partnership with security agencies by providing timely and credible information on suspicious movements and activities through the nearest military formation or the toll-free emergency line 193.

He urged citizens to deny criminals access to logistics and other forms of support, while warning against mob action, misinformation and the spread of disinformation.

The CDS further charged troops to remain vigilant, disciplined and combat-ready, stressing that terrorists and other criminal elements remained dangerous even when wounded or under pressure.

He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to sustaining ongoing operations in collaboration with relevant stakeholders until lasting peace, security and stability are restored across the country.