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By Kingsley Omonobi

The military has defended its engagement with armed bandits in Kwara State, dismissing allegations of fraternisation with terrorists. They added that the interaction led to the recovery of 12 AK-47 rifles and the release of 10 kidnapped persons.

The Joint Task Force, Operation Savannah Shield, said the engagement, captured in a video circulating on social media, was part of a security initiative to recover illegal weapons and secure the freedom of abducted persons.

In a statement, the task force said the interaction involving military personnel, Department of State Services (DSS) operatives and the armed bandits should not be misconstrued as a compromise of the Armed Forces’ responsibilities.

The statement, signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 9 Division/Operation Savannah Shield, Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Shittu, said the armed elements had indicated their willingness to surrender their weapons and release their captives.

Shittu said the development followed sustained military operations that had put the bandits under intense pressure, leaving them with the options of surrendering or being neutralised.

He said the engagement resulted in the recovery of 12 AK-47 rifles and the release of 10 kidnapped persons.

The task force described the outcome as evidence of the effectiveness of its non-kinetic approach, which complements ongoing military offensives against terrorism and banditry.

It explained that its operational strategy combined military action, intelligence-driven engagements and other non-kinetic measures to address security challenges.

The task force added that individuals willing to surrender would undergo appropriate security screening and other applicable legal procedures.

Shittu also said surrendered combatants must not be harmed at the point of surrender, in line with the Law of Armed Conflict, international best practices and established rules of engagement.

He stressed that accepting the surrender of armed elements was a recognised and legitimate military outcome, not an indication of unprofessional conduct or compromise.

The task force reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting lives and property.

It urged members of the public to disregard what it described as misleading interpretations of the video and avoid spreading unverified information capable of undermining ongoing security operations.

Operation Savannah Shield assured Nigerians that it would continue to provide updates on its activities through its official communication channels.

Vanguard News