By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian military says it has neutralised 37 terrorists and destroyed four vehicles in a series of precision air strikes conducted across the North-East between November 16 and 23, 2026.

The operations, carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), also led to the destruction of a terrorist staging facility and disrupted suspected improvised explosive device (IED) activities along troops’ operational routes.

Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this on Monday, saying the air component conducted six precision strikes across five locations within the theatre during the period.

He said the operations, supported by credible intelligence and persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), targeted terrorist movements, hideouts and logistics assets in Monguno Local Government Area, Kerenoa and Fage in Marte LGA, and the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa LGA, Borno State.

According to him, a pre-emptive air strike was conducted following intelligence gathering, with subsequent Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) confirming that 10 terrorists were neutralised, while several others sustained injuries.

Goni said that in a separate operation on November 17, ISR surveillance identified a terrorist staging facility at Arina Chiki, where insurgents were reportedly planning an attack on troops’ defensive positions.

He said the location was engaged with precision fire, with subsequent assessment confirming the destruction of the targeted building and no further movement observed within the structure.

Similarly, on November 20, military surveillance assets identified two terrorist vehicles concealed near a tree in Kerenoa.

The vehicles were engaged and destroyed in a precision air strike.

On the same day, another terrorist vehicle was identified at a suspected IED assembly location in the Fage general area, where insurgents were reportedly preparing to plant explosives along a route used by troops.

The vehicle was immediately engaged and destroyed, disrupting the suspected IED-related activity.

Goni said further successes were recorded on November 23 in the Tumbuma Baba general area of Kukawa LGA, where an intelligence-led operation identified and destroyed another terrorist vehicle.

During the operation, two suspected terrorists were observed emerging from a nearby life-support structure.

He said persistent ISR subsequently tracked the suspects to a gathering of six other terrorists taking cover under a tree.

After additional terrorists joined the group, a precision air strike was launched against the identified position.

The subsequent BDA confirmed that all eight terrorists were neutralised, with no further movement observed at the location.

The military said the operations demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-driven air strikes and sustained surveillance in degrading terrorist capabilities, disrupting their movements and destroying their logistics infrastructure.

It commended the professionalism of its air and intelligence components, reaffirming its commitment to sustained offensive operations in collaboration with ground forces to defeat terrorism and restore lasting peace across the North-East.

The Joint Task Force also urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing military operations.