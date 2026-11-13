Microsoft says ‘not aware of any malicious activity’ causing Outlook outage

This illustration photograph shows the Microsoft Outlook logo (L) displayed on a smartphone with the backdrop of Microsoft logo on a screen, in New Delhi on November 13, 2026. Microsoft said on November 12 that efforts to repair a major outage of Outlook were not going as expected and the firm was seeking alternative solutions as users around the world were left without its crucial services. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Microsoft said Thursday that it was not aware of any “malicious activity” behind the hours-long disruption of its Outlook services.

“As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. We will continue to treat this incident with urgency and priority until full resolution,” Microsoft said.