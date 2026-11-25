Meta

By Juliet Umeh

Meta has announced a $700,000 artificial intelligence (AI) grant programme for startups and developers in Nigeria and six other countries, as part of efforts to accelerate AI innovation and expand access to emerging technologies.

The programme, scheduled to commence in 2027, will cover Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a statement issued by the company on Tuesday.

Meta said the grant would support startups and developers building solutions using its AI tools and wearable technologies.

The company also announced the launch of a new hub designed to provide educational resources and information on its AI developments, partnerships and innovation initiatives across Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

The hub will operate through three learning programmes: AI Academy, AI Literacy and AI for Small and Medium-sized Businesses.

The programmes are designed for students, developers, entrepreneurs and business professionals, with Meta targeting more than five million beneficiaries across the three regions over the next three years.

Meta’s Vice-President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, Kojo Boakye, said the initiatives were designed to equip developers and entrepreneurs with the skills, resources and support needed to build AI solutions that address challenges in their communities.

“AI’s value will be judged by the real impact it has on people’s lives,” Boakye said.

“Across our region, people are building solutions around the languages they speak, the businesses they run and the challenges their communities face.

“The Impact Grant and Hub are about giving more builders the support, skills and resources to turn those ideas into useful products and services. We want people here to help shape AI’s future, not simply use what others have built.”

In another initiative, Meta announced the AMET AI Awards 2026, with more than $100,000 in prizes across seven categories to recognise outstanding AI innovations.

The company said the awards would recognise finalists from its AI Academy and Wearables Studio programmes, including students, developers and startups.

The award categories include Wearables Innovation of the Year, AI Builder of the Year, Emerging Innovator of the Year and Startup of the Year.

Others are AI for Accessibility and Inclusion, AI for Social and Economic Impact, and People’s Choice, which will be decided through a live vote by attendees at the summit.

Meta said the awards would recognise projects leveraging AI-powered technologies to address everyday needs, improve access to opportunities and services, and promote social and economic development.