MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 21: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after the team’s defeat in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on November 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. JC Ruiz/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JC Ruiz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Columbus Crew coach Laurent Courtois said Lionel Messi should have been sent off after hurling a throw-in at an opponent as Inter Miami crashed to a 3-0 defeat in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday.

Messi’s frustration boiled over on the stroke of half-time when he aimed a forceful throw-in into the face of Columbus Crew forward Gonzalo Tapia with 10-man Miami trailing 1-0 at the time.

Messi and Tapia both were shown yellow cards for the incident by referee Allen Chapman, but Courtois said afterwards the Argentina superstar should have been given a red card.

“Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card,” Courtois said in a post-game press conference when asked about the incident. “It’s just really sad.”

Referee Chapman later defended the decision to only show Messi a yellow.

“The force used was negligible and the offense did not reach the level of violent conduct,” Chapman told a pool reporter.

Inter Miami had already been reduced to 10 men when the incident occurred and were 1-0 down after Chile international Tapia’s early penalty.

Reigning MLS champions Miami went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat, with Tapia grabbing a second after a Taha Habroune strike just after half-time at Miami’s Nu Stadium.

The result means seventh seeds Columbus, the 2023 champions, can eliminate Messi and Miami from the playoffs with a victory in game two of the best-of-three series in Ohio next Friday.

“It was a game where nothing went right for us, and we effectively created their chances for them,” Miami coach Kily Gonzalez said afterwards.

“We didn’t produce the great performance we had hoped for. Everything went wrong, but we have to learn from it because next time, if we don’t win, we’re out,” he added.

“There’s no better challenge for us as a team than this. It’s a test of character, and I know my team has that character.”

In other MLS playoff action on Saturday, Joaquin Valiente scored two goals as host Dallas beat Portland 3-0 in their Western Conference series opener.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan midfielder scored in the 53rd and 55th minutes and Samuel Sarver added an insurance goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Dallas, who can advance by winning at Portland next Saturday.

US teen Peyton Miller scored one goal and set up another in New England’s 2-0 victory over visiting Philadelphia.

Miller’s 10th-minute shot deflected in off Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel to make it 1-0 and the 19-year-old scored in the 73rd minute off a Jack Harrison cross to complete the scoring.

New England can advance to the MLS Eastern Conference semi-finals with a road victory next Saturday.

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