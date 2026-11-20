Donu Kogbara

I am a member of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC). It was set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate the long-overdue resumption of oil/gas activities, which ground to a halt in 1993.

Fake news about ODC’s motives and actions is generating tension on our home turf. And the ODC members who have signed the following progress report hope that it will dispel falsehoods and establish trust:

Fellow Ogoni people,

We consider it important to update you on the state of our engagement with the Federal Government under the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC).

Since our inauguration on 21st January 2025, we have made tangible and significant progress. We met with our people across Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme, where they freely expressed their expectations, demands and recommendations. These were collated and presented to the Federal Government as the collective position of the Ogoni people.

We are currently engaged in the harmonization of the Federal Government’s response to our demands which will culminate in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

What have we achieved and what is outstanding?

1. The confidence-building measures: We have consistently and strongly advocated for the implementation of the confidence-building measures agreed upon with the Federal Government. These include the Eleme section of the East-West Road, employment opportunities, schools, hospital renovations and other developmental commitments. Unfortunately, several of these projects are stalled, with performance levels ranging from zero to about 40 per cent.

However, our persistent insistence that these commitments must be fulfilled before the process advances has begun to yield positive results. We are particularly pleased that on Friday, 13th November 2026, Mr President released funds for the continuation of work on the Eleme section of the East-West Road. We deeply appreciate this intervention and regard it as an encouraging development. We pray that the release will translate into sustained work until the road is completed and that the other confidence-building commitments will equally receive the necessary attention.

This development reinforces our conviction that our consistent advocacy has been in the right direction. We have pushed strongly for these measures, to establish the confidence and goodwill necessary for a successful and sustainable resumption of oil and gas activities in Ogoniland.

2. Completion of the MoU harmonization:

Our examination of the draft Memorandum of Understanding submitted by the Federal Government has revealed wordings that require clarification since they have major implications on the MoU and consequences for implementation. We believe therefore that these must be properly addressed to ensure that the document reflects the understandings reached and adequately protects the corporate interests and legitimate aspirations of the Ogoni people.

3. Obtaining the people’s mandate: We agreed in our meeting that before the MoU is signed, its contents must be presented to our people for ratification/approval. We agreed that congresses be held in Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme, and should be organized by the duly elected Local Government Council Chairmen. These decisions will put to rest the matter of legality and legitimacy of the ODC and provide the platform for ratification and approval of the MoU between Ogoni people and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

4. Unity

We consider the unity of the ODC as essential, as such it was resolved that we shall sign as a collective. No member or group of members shall, by themselves sign any document on behalf of the ODC that has not been adopted by the ODC and approved/ratified by the Congresses.

How are we proceeding?

We wish to assure our people that we are doing, and will continue to do, everything within our legitimate capacity to ensure that the process of resuming oil and gas activities in Ogoniland succeeds.

Our insistence on certain procedures as safeguards are constructive and necessary. We are insisting on getting the processes right precisely because we want this initiative to succeed. We know from history that a process that disregards the feelings, expectations and legitimate interests of the people it seeks to serve, is unlikely to produce lasting results.

We are totally in support of the resumption of oil and gas exploration in Ogoniland. We are committed to ensuring that the necessary foundations are properly laid. We want a resumption that brings peace, security, employment, economic opportunities, environmental responsibility and sustainable development to our land.

We believe that the President started this process with good intentions, and we are determined to do everything possible to ensure its success. Success that is sustainable and is built on trust, inclusiveness, transparency and the legitimate mandate of the people.

We thank you!

God bless Ogoniland!!!

1. Senator (Dr) Olaka Nwogu

2. Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor

3. Rt. Hon. Dumle Ma-ol

4. Senator Magnus Abe

5. HRM Samuel L. Nnee

6. HRM (Dr) Philip Obele

7. HRH (Dr) Appolus Chu

8. Chief Joe Poroma

9. Chief Victor Giadom

10. Chief Kenneth Kobani

11. Hon Marcus Nle Eji

12. Chief Lesi Ma-ol

13. Engr. Andah Olu Wai-Ogosu

14. Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah

15. Prof. Innocent Barikor

16. Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey

17. Prof. Ndowa Lale

18. Prof. Roseline Konya

19. Prof. Ben Naanen

20. Mosignor Pius Kii

21. Rear Admiral Nicholas Bakpo (rtd)

22. Hon. Fred Igwe

23. Dr. Fred Kpakol

24. Chief Legborsi Pyagbara

25. Chief Ejor Ngowah Ejor

26. Dr. Jacobson Mbiina

27. Chief Eric Nwibani

28. Chief Nakwaasah Otua Hart

29. Ms. Donu Kogbara

30. Hon (Dr) Aforji Igwe

31. Hon (Mrs.) Barile Nwakoh

32. Hon. Bernard Ngbar

33. Hon (Mrs) Burabari Loolo

34. Hon (Dr) Mbakpone Okpe

35. Hon (Dr) Thomas Bariere

36. Hon. Confidence Deko

37. Hon. Obari Ollormate Ollor

DONU’S WORLD

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