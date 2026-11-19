By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) senatorial candidate for Kebbi North, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Mera, has dismissed reports circulating on social media that he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

Mera, in a statement signed by his Director-General, Media, Garba Muhammad Yeldu, on Thursday, said he had neither met nor held discussions with any APC official or member over a possible defection.

He described the reports as fabricated, alleging that they were being circulated by individuals seeking to create confusion and distract him from pursuing his senatorial ambition under the ADC.

Mera acknowledged that political parties were experiencing internal challenges but insisted that the crisis within the ADC would not make him abandon the party.

He said the APC also had its internal disagreements, adding that he remained focused on his political ambition and the pursuit of the Kebbi North senatorial seat.

The ADC candidate urged his supporters and constituents to disregard the reports, describing them as products of the rumour peddlers’ imagination.

He also appealed to them to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while continuing to support the ADC.

“I have never for once thought or made attempts to leave ADC. I remain focused and unrelenting in the pursuit of my mandate in my party,” he said.

Mera warned those behind the reports to desist from spreading what he described as false information and assured his supporters of his continued loyalty to the ADC.