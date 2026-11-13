Meet the US family with five generations born on the same date

An American family has entered the Guinness World Records after five consecutive generations were born on the same date, September 14, in a remarkable family coincidence spanning more than a century.

The Bell and Harlow family secured the record for the most generations born on the same day after the arrival of baby Arthur Bell on September 14, 2025.

Arthur’s birth extended a family tradition that began with his great-great-grandfather, Wilber Harlow, who was born on September 14, 1907.

The other family members who share the birthday are Wilber’s daughter, Addie Harlow, born on September 14, 1949; his grandson, Donald Harlow, born on September 14, 1972; and his great-granddaughter, Emma Bell, born on September 14, 1997.

Emma is Arthur’s mother, while Donald is his grandfather.

According to Guinness World Records, the family surpassed the previous record of four generations born on the same date, which had been jointly held by seven families.

The family said they had been aware of the unusual coincidence when four generations shared the September 14 birthday but delayed applying for official recognition because they hoped another child would continue the tradition.

Their wish came true when Emma’s second child, Arthur, arrived on the expected date, extending the record to five generations.

Speaking about the achievement, Emma said the family had always known they could hold the record but wanted to wait until they had a fifth generation.

“We kind of always knew that we held a record with four generations, we just never applied because we had that ambition to have the fifth on 14 September,” she said.

“And then it worked out!”

She added that the family was delighted to become the sole record holders rather than share the title with other families.

Arthur’s grandfather, Donald, also expressed his excitement, saying: “God works in beautiful ways.”

The family’s birthday tradition began in 1907 when Wilber Harlow was born. He later worked as a postmaster and owned the Harlow General Store in Brooks, Iowa.

On September 14, 1949, Wilber and his wife welcomed their daughter, Addie, on his birthday, beginning the remarkable sequence.

Addie later worked as a secretary for the Chief of Police in La Vista, Nebraska, for more than 20 years.

Her son, Donald, continued the coincidence when he was born on the same date in 1972. Donald subsequently welcomed Emma, who also arrived on September 14, 1997.

Although Addie died in 2023 before Arthur’s birth, the family had maintained the tradition of celebrating their shared birthday together, usually by visiting a restaurant and having a birthday cake.

Emma and her husband, Wyatt, said they became particularly excited when they realised their second child’s expected arrival date was September 14.

The family also noticed another unusual pattern in the sequence: the five generations alternate between boys and girls, following a boy-girl-boy-girl-boy pattern.

Emma described Arthur’s arrival as a remarkable coincidence, while Donald affectionately referred to the baby as their “miracle boy”.

The family also shares another geographical connection. Wilber and his wife married in Maryville, Missouri, the same place where Emma and Wyatt first met.

With Arthur’s arrival, the Bell and Harlow family have turned a birthday coincidence that began in 1907 into a Guinness World Records achievement spanning five generations.

Vanguard News