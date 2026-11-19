A picture shows the FIFA logo during a press conference held by the president of the football’s governing body at the FIFA Executive Football Summit on February 15, 2019 in Istanbul. EU sports chief on July 29, 2026 hit out at FIFA’s plans to sell a stake in its competitions including the World Cup, warning international football’s governing body: “Hands off our game.” (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

French football chief Philippe Diallo and veteran Japanese official Kozo Tashima were on Thursday confirmed by FIFA as the challengers to incumbent Gianni Infantino in next year’s presidential election.

Infantino has faced criticism over his aborted plan to allow private investment into the World Cup, but he retains considerable support for his bid to win re-election next March.

French Football Federation president Diallo will represent UEFA, the European confederation which has been the most vocal in its criticism of Infantino.

Tashima is a former head of the Japan Football Association and has served on the FIFA Council.

FIFA said the candidacies will be examined by the body’s electoral committee before a final decision is made on whether to admit them.

Ramon Vega, the Swiss former Tottenham defender who had expressed a desire to run against Infantino, was not included among the candidates.