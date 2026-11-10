Meet only two countries to have won both men’s, women’s U-20 World Cups

Germany and Spain are the only two countries to have won both the FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup and the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The two European nations have achieved the feat by winning titles in both competitions, which showcase some of the world’s best emerging football talents.

Germany became the first to accomplish the double, with its men’s team, then competing as West Germany, winning the U-20 World Cup in 1981.

The country’s women’s team subsequently claimed the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2004, 2010 and 2014, taking its tally to three titles in the competition.

Spain also joined the exclusive list after winning the men’s U-20 World Cup in 1999, when the tournament was hosted by Nigeria.

The Spanish men’s team defeated Japan 4-0 in the final in Lagos to secure its first title.

More than two decades later, Spain’s women’s team won its maiden U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2022, defeating Japan 3-1 in the final in Costa Rica.

Spain added a second women’s title in 2026, further strengthening its record across both competitions.

The achievement places Germany and Spain in a select group of countries that have conquered both sides of FIFA’s U-20 World Cup competitions.

Vanguard News