Meet only two countries to have won both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups

Only two countries have won both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups, highlighting their achievements in international football across the men’s and women’s games.

Germany and Spain are the only nations to have lifted both senior FIFA World Cup trophies since the women’s competition was introduced in 1991.

While several countries have established themselves as dominant forces in either the men’s or women’s game, Germany and Spain have distinguished themselves by winning football’s biggest international prize in both categories.

1. Germany

Germany became the first country to win both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups, establishing a record of success across the two competitions.

The country’s men’s team has won the World Cup four times, in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014, making it one of the most successful national teams in the history of the tournament.

Its first triumph came in 1954, when West Germany defeated Hungary 3-2 in the final in Switzerland, producing what became known as the ‘Miracle of Bern’.

Germany subsequently won the competition in 1974 on home soil, defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the final, before claiming a third title in 1990 with a 1-0 victory over Argentina in Italy.

The country’s fourth triumph came in Brazil in 2014, when Mario Gotze scored the winning goal in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory over Argentina.

Germany’s success has also extended to the women’s game, where the national team won consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007.

In 2003, Germany defeated Sweden 2-1 after extra time in the final, with Nia Kunzer scoring the golden goal to deliver the country’s first women’s world title.

Four years later, the team successfully defended its crown in China, defeating Brazil 2-0 in the final through goals from Birgit Prinz and Simone Laudehr.

With four men’s titles and two women’s titles, Germany has won six senior FIFA World Cups combined, the highest total among countries to have won both competitions.

2. Spain

Spain became the second country to achieve the double after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, joining Germany in the exclusive group.

The country’s men’s team first conquered the world in 2010, when it defeated the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time in the final in South Africa.

Andres Iniesta scored the decisive goal in the 116th minute, securing Spain’s maiden World Cup title under coach Vicente del Bosque.

The triumph marked the culmination of a remarkable period for Spanish football, following the country’s victory at the 2008 European Championship.

Thirteen years later, Spain’s women’s team delivered another historic achievement by winning its first FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the 2023 final in Sydney, Australia, with Olga Carmona scoring the decisive goal in the first half.

The victory made Spain only the second country, after Germany, to win both the men’s and women’s senior World Cups.

Spain added another men’s World Cup title in 2026, defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final in New York.

Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute, securing Spain’s second men’s world title and making the country the first to hold the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup trophies simultaneously.

With two men’s titles and one women’s title, Spain now has three senior FIFA World Cup trophies across both competitions.

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