Meet only 2 countries to have won both men’s, women’s U-17 World Cups

Nigeria and France have emerged as the only two countries to have won both the men’s and women’s FIFA Under-17 World Cups following the Flamingos’ historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Nigeria achieved the milestone after its U-17 women’s team defeated Japan 2-1 in Saturday’s final in Rabat, becoming the first African nation to win the women’s competition.

The victory also ended Nigeria’s 18-year wait for a FIFA U-17 title, having last won the men’s competition in 2015.

According to FIFA’s records, France were previously the only country to have won both versions of the tournament, having secured the men’s title in 2001 and the women’s trophy in 2012.

Nigeria’s five men’s U-17 World Cup titles

Nigeria’s success in the men’s competition dates back to 1985, when the Golden Eaglets defeated West Germany 2-0 in Beijing to win the inaugural edition of the tournament, then known as the FIFA U-16 World Championship.

The team went on to win the competition four more times, in 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

Its five titles make Nigeria the most successful country in the history of the men’s U-17 World Cup.

The 2013 triumph came after a 3-0 victory over Mexico in the final, while the 2015 team defeated Mali 2-0 in Chile to become the first country to win consecutive editions of the tournament.

How France achieved the double

France became the first country to win both versions of the competition.

The French men’s team won the 2001 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Trinidad and Tobago after defeating Nigeria 3-0 in the final.

Eleven years later, France’s women’s team lifted the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Azerbaijan in 2012.

They defeated North Korea 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final to claim their maiden title.

France therefore held the distinction of being the only country to have won both competitions until Nigeria’s latest achievement.

Flamingos end Nigeria’s long wait

Nigeria’s historic achievement was secured through a 2-1 victory over Japan in the 2026 final.

Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria’s advantage two minutes into the second half.

Japan reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, but the Flamingos held on to secure the trophy.

The victory completed a remarkable campaign for the Nigerian side, which recovered from a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland to win its next six matches.

The team also defeated Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals to book its place in the final against Japan.

The triumph was significant beyond Nigeria, as it marked the first time an African country had won the FIFA U-17 Women’s

World Cup.

It also made the Flamingos the first Nigerian women’s national team to win a FIFA World Cup title.

With the latest achievement, Nigeria joins France in the exclusive group of countries to have won both the men’s and women’s FIFA U-17 World Cups.

Vanguard News