Meet Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Mide-Ibrahim, the executive helping U.S. immigrant families build wealth

By Efosa Taiwo

When Oluwatobiloba Mide-Ibrahim took on the challenge of helping immigrant families and businesses navigate financial decisions in the United States, the goal went beyond providing financial services. It was about helping people build stability, overcome financial barriers and make informed decisions in a new environment.

Nearly five years after FinServe Pro began operations on January 1, 2022, the company’s Chief Operating Officer says its work has reached more than 4,000 individuals and businesses, with a continued focus on empowering immigrant communities.

“People see the numbers, but what I see are the families behind them,” Mrs. Mide-Ibrahim said in an interview. “A mother filing for the first time with an ITIN. A small business owner who finally has clean books. A family that waited ten years to buy a home and finally got the keys. That is what these years mean to us.”

Mrs. Mide-Ibrahim joined FinServe Pro as Vice President on November 20, 2021, before the firm opened, and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer on February 10, 2026. She oversees daily operations across four service lines: accounting, tax, insurance, and loans. She holds a BSc in Business Administration from Lagos State University, an MBA from the University of the People, and a Business Analytics certificate from Harvard Business School Online.

The firm’s community work extends well beyond its office. FinServe Pro has sponsored or supported more than 40 community events and has spoken in schools, mosques, and churches. It has appointed brand ambassadors from among comedians, entertainers, and teachers, and has delivered free financial education through webinars, seminars, and its Wealth Spectrum series.

The firm has also taken part in government initiatives, including free tax filing under the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The firm has received recognition. In 2024, FinServe Pro received the Innovative Company of the Year award from the Global African Diaspora Awards (GADA). In 2025, it was honoured at the NIBAD Nigeria Independence Ball and Diaspora Awards Financial Services Company for Immigrants. It also received the African Community Service Award (ACSA) Impacting Lives Award in 2025. GADA nominated the firm as Financial Services Company for Immigrants in November 2026.

Asked what she had learned, Mrs. Mide-Ibrahim pointed to trust. “Many of our clients managed their finances somewhere else for ten or twenty years before they came to us,” she said. “Trust is earned slowly. We earn it by being consistent, by explaining everything, and by treating every client’s numbers as if they were our own.”

Looking ahead, she described a phase of visibility and expansion. “Our first five years proved that our community is willing to learn, ready to abide, and able to pay,” she said. “The next five are about reaching the many people who still have not found the table.”

Vanguard News