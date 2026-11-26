Nigeria’s teenage football sensation, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, has emerged as one of Africa’s brightest young talents after making the final shortlist for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

The 16-year-old Flamingos forward is among three finalists competing for the continental honour, alongside Cameroon’s Maéva Nyadjou and Morocco’s Kautar Azraf.

Adegbuyi’s nomination follows an impressive year in which she enjoyed success at club, regional and international levels, culminating in Nigeria’s historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

She is the only Nigerian player remaining in the final shortlist for the women’s individual award categories after compatriot Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei failed to progress to the final three.

Who is Oluwakemi Adegbuyi?

Oluwakemi Adegbuyi is a Nigerian teenage footballer who plays as a forward and has established herself as one of the country’s promising prospects in women’s football.

She rose to prominence through her performances for Lagos-based FC Robo Queens in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and her contributions to Nigeria’s Flamingos, the national U-17 women’s team.

Her ability to deliver goals and influence attacking play has earned her individual recognition across several competitions.

At just 16, she has already collected domestic and international honours, making her emergence on the CAF shortlist another significant milestone in her young career.

11 goals earn her NWFL Player of the Season award

Adegbuyi enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 NWFL Premiership campaign with FC Robo Queens, finishing the season with 11 goals across the regular season and Super Six playoffs.

Her performances earned her the NWFL Premiership Player of the Season award, establishing her as one of the standout players in Nigerian women’s domestic football.

One of her notable performances came during her Super Six debut, when she scored a hat-trick to underline her attacking quality.

Her impressive scoring record and consistency throughout the campaign helped strengthen her reputation as one of the league’s most exciting young players.

WAFU-B honours with Nigeria and Edo Queens

Adegbuyi also made her mark in regional competitions, winning individual recognition at the WAFU-B U-17 Girls’ Cup.

She was named Player of the Tournament after helping Nigeria emerge champions of the competition in Côte d’Ivoire.

The young forward scored four goals in five matches as the Flamingos won all their games to lift the trophy.

She subsequently represented Edo Queens at the WAFU-B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers, where she again claimed the Player of the Tournament award.

Her performances further demonstrated her ability to compete and make an impact beyond the domestic league.

World Cup winner with Nigeria’s Flamingos

One of the biggest highlights of Adegbuyi’s year was her contribution to Nigeria’s historic campaign at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The Flamingos made history by becoming the first African country to win the competition after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final on November 7.

Adegbuyi featured in all seven of Nigeria’s matches at the tournament, scoring twice and providing an assist.

Her goals came during Nigeria’s group-stage campaign, as she helped the team navigate a challenging competition against some of the world’s leading youth football nations.

Across the World Cup qualifying campaign and the tournament proper, she scored nine goals, underlining her importance to Nigeria’s attacking efforts.

The historic triumph further elevated her profile and strengthened her credentials for the CAF individual award.

Adegbuyi faces competition from Cameroon, Morocco

Adegbuyi will compete against Cameroon’s Maéva Nyadjou and Morocco’s Kautar Azraf for the 2026 CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

The Nigerian forward progressed from an initial 10-player nomination list to the final three, while fellow Nigerian nominee Janet Akekoromowei missed out on the final selection.

Her inclusion represents another recognition of Nigeria’s growing pool of young female football talents.

When will CAF announce the winner?

The winner of the 2026 CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award will be announced at the CAF Awards ceremony scheduled for December 2, 2026, in Lagos.

The ceremony will take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, formerly known as the National Theatre.

With Nigeria hosting the ceremony, Adegbuyi will have an opportunity to cap a remarkable year by winning one of African football’s prestigious individual honours.

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