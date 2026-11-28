Veteran Nigerian sports administrator Maria Wophill has been named the World Athletics (WA) 2026 Woman of the Year in recognition of her decades-long contribution to gender equality and the development of women and girls in athletics.

World Athletics announced the honour as part of its 2026 awards, recognising Wophill’s efforts to create opportunities for women in track and field through leadership, advocacy and grassroots development.

Wophill previously served as secretary-general of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) between 2005 and 2013. She has also held senior positions in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and served on the World Athletics Women’s Committee from 2010 to 2018.

Her contributions to Nigerian sports administration include advocacy for increased female representation on the boards of national sports federations, which helped secure additional positions for women.

At the continental level, she championed the establishment of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Gender Leadership Task Force in 2024.

She has also mentored female coaches and sports administrators through the Women’s Sport Leadership Academy (WISH), while supporting grassroots participation through the Abuja FCT Girls Sprints and Relays, an initiative aimed at encouraging secondary school girls to take part in athletics.

Reacting to the recognition, Wophill expressed gratitude to World Athletics and Nigerian sports organisations, describing the award as a motivation to continue contributing to the sport.

“This has been a truly humbling year and I am very proud to be acknowledged for the work I have done,” she said.

She added that the recognition had strengthened her commitment to promoting gender leadership, safeguarding young athletes and mentoring people within athletics.

“This award has energised me to keep giving my best in all positions in athletics, with particular focus on gender leadership, safeguarding young athletes and mentoring within the sport,” she said.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe described Wophill as a deserving recipient, praising her efforts to improve female representation and mentor others in the sport.

Her recognition is part of the 2026 World Athletics Awards, with the World Athletes of the Year, Rising Stars and Moment of the Year scheduled to be announced on Sunday.