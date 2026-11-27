By Enitan Abdultawab

Twenty-two-year-old Moyin Odeniran has emerged winner of the 17th season of Britain’s popular amateur baking competition, The Great British Bake Off, after defeating fellow finalists Mo Mahir and Tom Whittaker.

Odeniran, an Essex-based student of political economy, clinched the title during the grand finale on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, following a series of baking challenges judged by Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson.

The final featured three challenges, beginning with a citrus celebration cake, followed by crème brûlée doughnuts in the technical round. The contestants then faced the task of creating elaborate showstopper cakes inspired by iconic British landscapes.

Odeniran impressed the judges with his creations, earning the championship as hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond announced the result.

Hollywood praised the young baker’s improvement throughout the competition, noting that he had struggled during the early stages before gradually establishing himself as one of the strongest contestants.

“The reaction from his family, I have never seen anything like it. It was pure magic! He has done an amazing job because out of all the bakers, he struggled at the beginning, and he actually got better and better,” Hollywood said.

He also singled out Odeniran’s signature challenge cake, describing it as one of the best cakes he had tasted in a long time.

Co-judge Lawson also commended the finalists, acknowledging the quality of the creations presented by Mahir and Whittaker despite Odeniran taking the overall prize.

The 22-year-old recorded several impressive moments during the competition, including his first Hollywood handshake during Friends and Family Week, when he baked alongside his mother, Kike.

He also secured the Star Baker award during the eighth week of the competition, themed Caramel Week.

Odeniran later described baking with his mother as one of his most memorable experiences on the show. The pair received a Hollywood handshake together during Audience Choice Week.

His victory was celebrated by his family and fellow contestants, including Nikki, Medwin and Joshua, who joined in the excitement after the announcement.

His victory adds another milestone to the 2026 edition of The Great British Bake Off, which continues to showcase amateur bakers competing for recognition through a series of demanding culinary challenges.