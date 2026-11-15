Meet 2 African countries to ever break into top five FIFA World Ranking

Only two African countries have ever reached the top five of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, with Nigeria and Morocco achieving the historic feat more than three decades apart.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were the first African team to break into the world’s top five, reaching fifth place in April 1994.

The achievement came during one of the most memorable periods in Nigerian football history, following the country’s victory at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Nigeria, coached by Clemens Westerhof, had a talented generation featuring Rashidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Finidi George, Sunday Oliseh and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

The Super Eagles also made their debut at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, where they topped their group before being eliminated by Italy in the round of 16.

For 32 years, Nigeria’s fifth-place ranking remained the highest position ever achieved by an African national team.

However, Morocco joined the exclusive list in September 2026 after climbing to fifth in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

The Atlas Lions’ rise followed a period of impressive performances, including their historic run to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco had also made history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Their latest achievement saw them equal Nigeria’s record, making them the second African country to reach fifth place in the global ranking.

According to FIFA, Morocco’s achievement matched the highest position ever attained by an African national team, a record Nigeria had held since April 1994.

The two African countries are:

Nigeria: Fifth place in April 1994. Morocco: Fifth place in September 2026.

The two countries have therefore written their names into African football history, becoming the only representatives of the continent to reach the top five of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

Vanguard News