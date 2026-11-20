Fund backs 31 projects, as FG expands university initiative to 20 institutions

By Uzoma Marvellous

The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has supported the delivery of 25 operational Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the country in two years, with its investment portfolio expanding to 31 projects comprising 205 infrastructure assets.

The Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr Oluwole Adama, disclosed this during the commissioning of CNG refuelling facilities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Ibadan (UI), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on Thursday.

Adama said the achievements reflected the Federal Government’s efforts to deepen domestic gas utilisation, expand infrastructure and make natural gas more accessible to motorists and transport operators.

“In just two years, MDGIF has supported the delivery of 25 fully operational CNG stations nationwide, bringing cleaner, more affordable fuel closer to motorists and transport operators,” he said.

Established under Section 52 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the fund supports investments in midstream and downstream gas infrastructure.

Adama disclosed that the UNILAG facility was the 11th CNG station being commissioned in Lagos State, adding that nine additional university stations, mostly in Northern Nigeria, would be commissioned within weeks.

“Eleven stations in one state is a clear signal that CNG is no longer a promise for tomorrow. In Lagos, it is becoming part of everyday life,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is expanding its university CNG initiative to 20 institutions, with 11 stations already commissioned under the programme.

The Chief Executive Officer of Femadec Energy Limited, Engr. Fola Akinnola, said the company planned to complete six additional stations before the end of 2026, while the remaining three would be commissioned early in 2027.

The programme began with facilities at the University of Abuja, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Four other facilities were subsequently commissioned at the University of Uyo, University of Calabar, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, and University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

Akinnola said the 20-campus initiative was designed to reduce transportation costs for students, lecturers and other university employees while promoting cleaner energy adoption.

“Campus communities are dynamic hubs of daily movement, where high transportation costs directly impact students, faculty and support staff alike. By systematically delivering this 20-campus network, we are providing immediate, practical relief—cutting campus transit fuel costs while significantly lowering carbon emissions,” he said.

He added that the facilities would also serve as practical training centres, exposing engineering and technical students to gas infrastructure management, vehicle conversion, maintenance and international safety standards.

“Each of these stations is designed as a living laboratory. Consistent with our commitment to technical capacity building, these facilities serve as hands-on training and conversion hubs,” he said.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the programme, known as the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation (Project SPROUT), was designed to address the high cost of commuting among students and university workers.

“Through the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation, known as Project SPROUT, we are addressing one major concern students raise with us directly: the cost of getting to class,” Alausa said.

He explained that the initiative would cover 20 federal universities, beginning with a pilot phase involving one institution from each of the six geopolitical zones.

The minister urged university managements and transport operators to ensure that savings from the lower operating costs of CNG-powered vehicles translated into affordable fares and reliable campus shuttle services.

“The switch to CNG reduces running costs. I therefore urge university managements and transport operators to work together so that students share in those savings through affordable fares and dependable shuttle services,” he said.

Alausa also highlighted the employment and skills-development opportunities offered by the facilities, urging universities to expose students to vehicle conversion, equipment maintenance and station operations through supervised practical training.

He, however, stressed the importance of regular equipment maintenance, personnel training and compliance with safety regulations.

“Commercial operations must begin only after the required regulatory approvals are in place,” he cautioned.

Also speaking, the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, said transportation remained one of the major daily expenses confronting students in tertiary institutions.

He noted that many students spent a significant portion of their upkeep on commuting, sometimes at the expense of other basic necessities.

Afeez said the success of the initiative should be measured by its direct impact on students through affordable fares, reliable transportation services and improved mobility within campuses.

“However, as an organisation whose primary responsibility is to protect and advance the interests of Nigerian students, we want to emphasise that the success of this programme must ultimately be measured by its direct impact on students,” he said.