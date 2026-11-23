By Uzoma Marvellous

The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has supported the delivery of 25 operational Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations nationwide in two years, with its investment portfolio expanding to 31 projects comprising 205 infrastructure assets.

The Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr. Oluwole Adama, disclosed this during the commissioning of CNG refueling facilities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Ibadan (UI), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), yesterday. He said the achievements reflected efforts by the Federal Government to deepen domestic gas utilisation, expand infrastructure and make natural gas more accessible to motorists and transport operators.

“In just two years, MDGIF has supported the delivery of 25 fully operational CNG stations nationwide, bringing cleaner, more affordable fuel closer to motorists and transport operators,” Adama stated.

Adama disclosed that the UNILAG facility was the 11th CNG station being commissioned in Lagos State, adding that nine additional university stations, mostly in Northern Nigeria, would be commissioned within weeks.

“Eleven stations in one state is a clear signal that CNG is no longer a promise for tomorrow. In Lagos, it is becoming part of everyday life,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is expanding its university CNG initiative to 20 institutions, with 11 stations already commissioned under the programme.

The Chief Executive Officer of Femadec Energy Limited, Engr. Fola Akinnola, said the company planned to complete six additional stations before the end of 2026, while the remaining three would be commissioned early in 2027.

The programme began with facilities at the University of Abuja, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Four others were subsequently commissioned at the University of Uyo, University of Calabar, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, and University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

Akinnola said the 20-campus initiative would reduce transportation costs for students, lecturers and other university employees while supporting cleaner energy adoption.

“Campus communities are dynamic hubs of daily movement, where high transportation costs directly impact students, faculty and support staff alike. By systematically delivering this 20-campus network, we are providing immediate, practical relief—cutting campus transit fuel costs while significantly lowering carbon emissions,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the programme, known as the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation (Project SPROUT), was designed to address the high cost of commuting among students and university workers.

“Through the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation, known as Project SPROUT, we are addressing one major concern students raise with us directly: the cost of getting to class,” Alausa said.

By Uzoma Marvellous

The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has supported the delivery of 25 operational Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations nationwide in two years, with its investment portfolio expanding to 31 projects comprising 205 infrastructure assets.

The Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr. Oluwole Adama, disclosed this during the commissioning of CNG refueling facilities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Ibadan (UI), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), yesterday. He said the achievements reflected efforts by the Federal Government to deepen domestic gas utilisation, expand infrastructure and make natural gas more accessible to motorists and transport operators.

“In just two years, MDGIF has supported the delivery of 25 fully operational CNG stations nationwide, bringing cleaner, more affordable fuel closer to motorists and transport operators,” Adama stated.

Adama disclosed that the UNILAG facility was the 11th CNG station being commissioned in Lagos State, adding that nine additional university stations, mostly in Northern Nigeria, would be commissioned within weeks.

“Eleven stations in one state is a clear signal that CNG is no longer a promise for tomorrow. In Lagos, it is becoming part of everyday life,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is expanding its university CNG initiative to 20 institutions, with 11 stations already commissioned under the programme.

The Chief Executive Officer of Femadec Energy Limited, Engr. Fola Akinnola, said the company planned to complete six additional stations before the end of 2026, while the remaining three would be commissioned early in 2027.

The programme began with facilities at the University of Abuja, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Four others were subsequently commissioned at the University of Uyo, University of Calabar, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, and University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

Akinnola said the 20-campus initiative would reduce transportation costs for students, lecturers and other university employees while supporting cleaner energy adoption.

“Campus communities are dynamic hubs of daily movement, where high transportation costs directly impact students, faculty and support staff alike. By systematically delivering this 20-campus network, we are providing immediate, practical relief—cutting campus transit fuel costs while significantly lowering carbon emissions,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the programme, known as the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation (Project SPROUT), was designed to address the high cost of commuting among students and university workers.

“Through the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation, known as Project SPROUT, we are addressing one major concern students raise with us directly: the cost of getting to class,” Alausa said.