MC Senator, friends set for a night of laughter

By Benjamin Njoku

Lagos is gearing up for an exciting evening of laughter, music, dance and spectacular entertainment as popular entertainer Emmanuel Onyika, widely known as MC Senator, brings together an impressive collection of performers for MC Senator and Friends- “The Show”, scheduled for Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Starexx/Royal Rex Hotel, Okota, Lagos.

Organised by In and Out Entertainment, the event is expected to attract approximately 1,000 guests for an evening celebrating comedy, music, dance, spoken-word performances, audience engagement and exciting giveaways. The red carpet will commence at 5:00 p.m, while the main event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

With an eclectic lineup of entertainers, a welcoming atmosphere and an ambitious vision to deliver quality live entertainment, The Show is positioning itself as one of the events to watch on Lagos’s November entertainment calendar.

Speaking on the vision behind the event, Emmanuel Onyika, popularly known as MC Senator, described The Show as an opportunity to bring people together through entertainment while celebrating the creativity and talent within Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

According to MC Senator, the initiative goes beyond putting entertainers on a stage; it is about creating a memorable experience for everyone who attends.

“My vision for MC Senator and Friends, The Show is to create an atmosphere where people can come together, relax, laugh, celebrate talent and enjoy an unforgettable entertainment experience,” he added.