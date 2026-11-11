Mbappe misses France training ahead of Italy clash

France’s forward #10 Kylian Mbappe reacts to his team’s defeat at the end of the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between France and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 14, 2026. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

France captain Kylian Mbappe did not take part in team training on Wednesday and remained “under treatment” ahead of his country’s Nations League match against Italy, Les Bleus’ coaching staff said.

The French coaching staff did not provide any further details regarding the 27-year-old’s physical condition.

The Real Madrid forward is back in the France squad for this camp after missing their last three matches through injury.

Mbappe scored the winning goal in Zinedine Zidane’s first match as coach against Turkey in September in the Nations League, but had to leave the pitch shortly afterwards due to pain in his left knee.

After three wins and a draw in four matches, France top Group A1 of the Nations League and are well on course to qualify for the quarter-finals ahead of their final two pool-stage fixtures against Italy on Thursday in Milan, and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.