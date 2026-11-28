Meanwhile , in x-raying Mbah’s scorecard, our analytical lens will today focus on four critical sectors: infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and education.

Mbah has, at various fora, made it known to whoever cared to listen, that his administration was determined to move beyond policy pronouncements to measurable outcomes that could actually improve the living conditions of residents.

At the heart of this vision is the recognition that sustainable economic growth cannot be achieved without adequate infrastructure, a productive agricultural sector, accessible healthcare and quality education, among others. These sectors form critical pillars of the administration’s development strategy, with interventions designed not only to address existing deficits, but also to prepare the state for emerging economic opportunities.

Anchored on his administration’s eight-year development vision, Mbah seeks to grow the state’s economy from approximately $4.4 billion to at least $30 billion in four to eight years, while tackling poverty through investments in critical sectors.

Since he mounted the saddle of leadership, Gov. Mbah has deliberately pursued a development driven by his disruptive innovation approach aimed at repositioning Enugu State as a leading economic hub in Nigeria.

A critical analysis of his achievements reveals that significant progress has been recorded across all critical sectors.

Three years and seven months down the line, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s scorecard speaks for itself. No long ago, the administration unveiled 10,000 milestone achievements of the government.

When he came on board in May 2023, many did not give him a chance, especially after many years of undelivered promises suffered Nigerian masses in the hand of their political leaders. But some did with high expectations, considering his antecedents both in private and public sectors.

Governor has left no one in doubt about his passion for education as veritable for transforming the society and building its economy. He has often held that no nation can develop beyond its human capital.

But has proved that it was mere rhetoric. For three consecutive years, the Mbah Administration has allocated 33 per cent of its annual budget to the education sector, making it the number one priority in terms of resources allocation.

Perhaps one of the most ambitious components of Governor Mbah’s development programme is the transformation of the education sector through the establishment of 268 Smart Green Schools across the 260 wards in Enugu State. It all seemed like a joke in the beginning. But they are all standing today. While many have already been fully onboarded, Mbah is using the opportunity of his tour of the 68 development centres in the state to commission more.

Meanwhile, the Smart Green School initiative is designed to affect a cut-off from the old system characterised by rote learning to experiential learning, also bringing modern educational infrastructure closer to children, irrespective of their geographical location or socioeconomic background.

Under the programme, the index child, aged three, is inculcated with social habits, health habits, fine motor skills, and problem-solving competencies, and indeed an experiential education system that helps him or her to navigate a rapidly evolving world driven by technological knowledge. The Smart Green Schools initiative is therefore conceived as an investment in the state’s human capital and long-term economic competitiveness.

After three years of Early Childhood Education (Nursery 1-3), the children will complete Basic Education 1-9, during which they learn with interactive digital whiteboards, tablets, and computers. They are immersed in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual/Augmented Reality, and Internet of Things, among others, which have fully equipped labs.

Upon graduation, they will either go to Smart Secondary Schools, which are being constructed, one in each of the 17 LGAs or the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools, TVET, which will be hosted by each of the eight federal constituencies. The model TVET school, at GTC, Enugu, is already up and running, while the model Smart Secondary School at Owo is almost completed.

Mbah believes that children entering school today must be prepared for a future in which technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture and emerging industries will increasingly shape employment and economic opportunities.

Road Infrastructure: Reconnecting communities, rebuilding the economy

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One of the major priorities of Governor Mbah’s administration has been the restoration and expansion of Enugu State’s infrastructure as an enabler and foundation for economic growth.

In line with his campaign promise to build 10,000km of roads in eight years, Mbah has embarked on substantial road development aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel difficulties and facilitating the movement of people, goods and agricultural produce across the state.

With over 1,521km of roads constructed or reconstructed, His road transformation initiative is not limited to urban roads but equally extends to roads in the rural communities. Among them is the 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Umualor-Ikem dual carriageway, a virgin road opening up new economic corridors, connecting rural communities, and serving as a new gateway to the North Central.

There are equally others coming up, such as the 43km the highly strategic 43.7km Penoks-Abakpa Nike-Ugwogo-Nike-Opi Nsukka, among others.

The Mbah Administration has equally built a 16-tons per hour asphalt plant, which he commissioned on 29th August 2024. The idea is to ramp up road construction and strengthen quality assurance.

A transport sector creating new possibilities

Beyond road construction, the government is transforming the transport sector in line with the administration’s integrated blueprint for a modern and multimodal transport ecosystem. He is introducing a more organised public transportation system through new buses and transport terminals to make commuting safer, more comfortable and dependable. In August 2025, Mbah launched five modern bus terminals and 100 out of the 200 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mass transit buses acquired by the administration. The Enugu State Modern Transport System, as well as over 80 modern bus shelters constructed across the state.

The terminals the governor visited and personally commissioned were Holy Ghost Terminal 1 (Enugu Central Station 1), designated for interstate transport; Holy Ghost Terminal 2 (Enugu Central Station 2) for intercity transport; Nsukka Terminal (Nsukka Central Station); Abakpa Nike Terminal (Abakpa Central Station), and Gariki Terminal (Gariki Central Station).

The terminals feature food courts, banking halls, motels, shops, CNG refilling stations, cinemas, and expansive spaces capable of taking 500 buses, while the Holy Ghost Terminals 1 and Terminal 2 are connected by a 400m-long sky bridge, said to be the longest in Nigeria. The buses feature free wifi and security equipment.

The administration is also repositioning Enugu as a major aviation hub and investment destination. In July 2025, Governor Mbah took the aviation industry by storm when he launched Enugu Air with three Embraer aircraft. From barely two incoming flights daily when Mbah assumed office, Enugu State now records over 15 flights a day.

The fleet has since increased and according to official figures, Enugu Air now takes an average of 17,000 passengers across Nigeria and beyond, weekly. The Airline expanding into the international domains with flights to Douala, Cameroun in September. Enugu is also poised to commence direct flight services to Gatwick, London.

Healthcare: Strengthening primary healthcare, curbing medical services