Mbah: My opponents busy shopping for shortcuts in Abuja

…Says Enugu won’t elect certificate forgers

…Construction of Nsukka-Adani Road to commence in earnest

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has accused some of his opponents in the 2027 governorship race of spending their precious time in Abuja looking for ways to compromise the polls rather than coming to the electorate to canvass programmes that would benefit the state.

Mbah recalled that his opponents were yet to present any manifesto because they had nothing to offer, adding that they only specialised in multiple certificate forgery.

He spoke at Adani and Ugbene Ajima during a campaign tour of Ogboli and Igbo-Ano Development Centres in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

“In fact, they cannot even come here. You know where they are? They are somewhere in Abuja, busy looking for an alternative instead of coming to know you or even talk to you.

“They think that there is a shortcut. So, rather than come and face the people, talk to them about their records and maybe even tell them about their plans, they go about shopping for alternatives to the Lion Building.

“They are unable to face you because, one, they don’t have any record. Two, they don’t have any plans.

“So, their only option is to see whether there are ways they can manipulate your votes or your mandate. But are you going to accept that? Do you have your broom? You must get one. You must go and get your broom so that you can sweep them away.

“Sweep them away and tell them you don’t have room for them. As I said, we’re dealing with people without records because they cannot point to anything they have done in life. Not one. They cannot.

“And I say you are smart because when we were campaigning in 2022/2023, we gave you a record. We told you who we are and we gave you records of what we have done, the successful businesses we have built.

“But these people cannot tell you what they’ve done. Maybe, one thing. If they want to be honest, they can tell you about certificate forgery. And if you need experts in that area, you probably need to consult them. But we do not want to expose our kids to such people. We want people with genuine records; people who have worked and created wealth before offering themselves for service. Not people without records and without plans.

“They cannot come out and tell you this is the plan they have for you in your education sector, in your healthcare sector, in your agriculture sector or in the economic sector. Nothing.

“But I know you are smarter than the falsehood they peddle. And you would never fall victim to that. Use your brooms, your votes to sweep them away,” he stated.

Mbah said that with the rains fast receding, the construction of Nsukka-Adani Road as well as Edem-Nrobo–Abbi-Nimbo Road would commence in earnest.

The Governor also made a stopover at Our Lady Health of the Sick Maternity Hospital (Aru Ike Ndi Oya), Adani, where he promised to equip the facility to the standard of the state’s Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centre in addition to an ultrasound equipment.

Mbah, who was warmly received by the students of Santa Maria Nursery and Primary School, Adani, pledged to construct a classroom block and set up an innovation hub for the school.