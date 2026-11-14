Mayweather plans boxing academies across Nigeria

From left to right, Dr Adrian Ogun, Consultant TMT Africa, Floyd Mayweather of Mayweather Promotions and Keane Anis, CEO TMT Africa

…targets Africa’s next champions, eyes solid minerals investment

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — Boxing legend and former world champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr., has announced plans to establish boxing academies across Nigeria to identify, nurture and develop young talents capable of competing on the international stage.

Mayweather, who spoke during a visit to Nigeria on Friday, said the initiative would also involve organising boxing events across the country to provide emerging fighters with opportunities to showcase their abilities and build professional careers.

He said Africa had enormous untapped sporting potential, adding that he was committed to supporting young people on the continent and giving back beyond his achievements in boxing.

“My mission is always to be able to touch the people of Africa. I mean, Africa is the best continent in the world. And it’s always good to come back and receive the love from our people, to be able to touch the people, to let them know that if Floyd Mayweather did it, you guys can do it too,” he said.

On plans to organise boxing events to discover young talents, Mayweather said the continent had abundant resources and talented people who deserved opportunities to excel.

“Just the continent of Africa has so much talent. Africa has all the best resources in the world. And the music is amazing. The people are amazing.

“It’s so beautiful to just come back here and be embraced by my people. So we look forward to coming over here, doing some fights, looking for talent over in Africa,” he added.

Providing details of the initiative, the Consultant, TMT Africa, Dr Adrian Ogun, said Mayweather had fulfilled a promise made during his previous visit to Abuja in 2022 to return to Nigeria and promote boxing among young people.

Ogun said the proposed programme, involving TMT Africa and Front Row Fight Series, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Keane Anis, would commence with a series of boxing events in early 2027.

He explained that the initiative would extend beyond Abuja and Lagos to other cities, including Enugu and Calabar.

According to him, the programme would establish boxing academies and provide technical expertise and equipment to identify and develop young fighters.

Ogun lamented that many Nigerian boxers had been forced to travel abroad to access the facilities, training and opportunities required to advance their careers.

“We have suffered from a problem where all of our boxers have gone abroad to develop themselves. Those that were able to get that opportunity,” he said.

He cited Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba as an example of a fighter who had to pursue his professional development outside the country.

Ogun said the initiative would also create opportunities for Nigerian boxers to gain international exposure through partnerships with established boxing facilities abroad.

He proposed a partnership between Nigerian boxing academies and Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas, United States, to improve training standards and expose young fighters to international coaching expertise.

He further disclosed that Mayweather had expressed interest in investing in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, indicating that the boxer’s interest in the country extended beyond sports.

Speaking on the proposed investment, Mayweather said his interest in Africa was not limited to financial returns but also involved ensuring that Africans benefited from their natural resources.

“It’s not just about making money in Africa. It’s about making money all around the world, but also giving back to the people.

“Telling the people that you guys should own your resources. You guys should keep your resources in-house,” he said.

On whether he would stage a boxing bout in Nigeria, Ogun said he believed Mayweather was interested in returning to organise an event in the country, although details were yet to be finalised.

He added that the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBoC) was supportive of efforts to revitalise the sport, disclosing that he had met with the organisation as part of moves to establish collaboration.

Meanwhile, Mayweather is scheduled to face Australian light heavyweight boxer Matt “The Jedi” Floyd in an exhibition bout in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19, 2026.

The boxing legend urged African youths to remain focused, work hard and believe in their abilities.

“My message to the African youth, keep believing. Keep working hard. Know you guys are number one. Africa, know you guys are number one,” he said.