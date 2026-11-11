Market conditions: Dangote Cement rescinds plan to list shares on London Stock Exchange

By Peter Egwuatu

Dangote Cement Plc, has rescinded plan to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, LSE following market conditions.

The company disclosed this after its Board Meeting held on Tuesday.



In a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX and signed by Edward Imoedemhe

Company Secretary,



stated: “ This is to inform the Exchange, investing public and all stakeholders that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement PLC held today, 10 November 2026, the Board resolved that, in light of current market conditions and the company’s strategic priorities, the company announces that it and its selling shareholder, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) will not proceed with the proposed secondary listing and offering on the London Stock Exchange at this time.



“ The company’s ordinary shares remain listed on the NGX, and this decision does not in any way affect the company’s operations or business plans. “Dangote Cement PLC remains focused on delivering sustainable value to its shareholders and building on its strong market position.”



It will be recalled that Dangote had disclosed plans to list the cement business on the London Stock Exchange in May, eight years after an earlier attempt in 2018 failed.



He had told the Financial Times that the proposed dual listing would involve selling about 10 percent of Dangote Cement’s shares on the UK exchange.