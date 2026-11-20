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By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Many passengers are feared dead after a cargo boat conveying more than 300 persons capsized in the riverine area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Friday.

The ill-fated vessel was reportedly travelling from Anyama Ijaw to Ukubie community when the incident occurred between 12 noon and 1pm.

Preliminary reports indicated that the boat, which was allegedly overloaded with passengers travelling to attend a burial ceremony, capsized in the waterways between Oweikorogha and Angiama communities.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the tragedy might have been averted, as some passengers reportedly advised the boat operator to stop at Oweikorogha to reduce the number of persons on board.

However, the advice was allegedly ignored, and the boat reportedly capsized shortly after leaving the community.

Although the actual casualty figure remained unknown as of the time of filing this report, fears were mounting that the death toll could be high, given the number of passengers on board.

The Chairman of the State Maritime Workers Union, Mr Ipigansi Igoniba, confirmed the incident to our correspondent but said details of the disaster were still sketchy.

“I cannot give the casualty figure right now. We have sent our members to the scene of the accident, and search and rescue efforts for the missing persons are ongoing,” Igoniba said.

Rescue operations were ongoing as efforts continued to establish the number of survivors and fatalities.

The incident has thrown the affected communities into mourning and renewed concerns over the dangers of overcrowding and unsafe transportation on Bayelsa’s waterways.