Manufacturing growth doubles to 3.2% amid easing cost pressures

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By Yinka Kolawole

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector recorded a 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the second quarter of 2026, up from 1.6 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting improved industrial activity amid gradual easing of operating pressures.

The performance, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates a gradual recovery in the sector, supported by stronger activities across food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and refining subsectors.

The improvement was also driven by relative stability in the foreign exchange market, which enhanced manufacturers’ access to imported raw materials and other production inputs, allowing businesses to improve procurement and inventory planning.

Similarly, easing inflationary pressures helped reduce uncertainty around input costs, providing some relief to manufacturers and supporting production and business planning.

The growth underscores manufacturing’s continued importance to Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts, particularly its role in expanding non-oil production, creating jobs and strengthening domestic value chains.

However, despite the improved performance, manufacturers continue to contend with structural challenges, including high energy costs, inadequate infrastructure, logistics bottlenecks and elevated financing costs.

These constraints have continued to undermine competitiveness, limit investment capacity and slow production expansion across several industrial segments.

The moderation in inflation is expected to provide further relief to businesses and households, potentially supporting consumer demand and enabling manufacturers to plan production more effectively.

Nevertheless, persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain a source of concern for the sector, given their potential implications for global energy prices and supply chains.

Any escalation could trigger higher crude oil and gas prices, increase transportation and production costs, and reverse some of the gains from easing domestic inflationary pressures.

For Nigerian manufacturers, sustaining the growth momentum will therefore depend not only on macroeconomic stability but also on addressing persistent structural constraints, particularly energy supply, infrastructure deficits and access to affordable financing.