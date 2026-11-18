Chemical and Allied Products PLC, CAP PLC, has said sustaining progress in eliminating lead paint in Nigeria will depend on manufacturers upholding established standards and working with regulators and other stakeholders to advance paint safety.

CAP PLC received the Stakeholder Recognition Award for Contributions to Lead Paint Elimination in Nigeria in recognition of its transition to producing no-added-lead paints and its demonstrated compliance with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s, SON, limit of 90 parts per million of lead content.

The award was presented by the Federal Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADeV), under the aegis of the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP), during activities marking the 2026 International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CAP PLC, Olalekan Aluko, said: “This recognition affirms the importance of the progress CAP PLC has made towards safer paint manufacturing. Responsible manufacturing goes beyond meeting regulatory requirements; it requires an understanding of the impact our products can have on people and the environment. We believe sustaining progress in eliminating lead paint in Nigeria will depend on manufacturers upholding these standards and working with regulators and other stakeholders to advance paint safety.”