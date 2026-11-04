Mane, Hakimi, Amad make CAF Men’s Player of the Year shortlist [Full List]

Photo collage of Achraf Hakimi, Amad Diallo and Sadio Mane

By Ayobami Okerinde

Senegal forward Sadio Mane, Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo have been named among the 10 nominees for the 2026 Confederation of African Football Men’s Player of the Year award.

The nominees were announced by CAF on Wednesday, with the trio joined by seven other players in the race for the continent’s top individual football honour.

The full list comprises Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), Antoine Semenyo (Ghana), Ismael Saibari, Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz (Morocco), Ismaila Sarr, Pape Gueye, Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Teboho Mokoena (South Africa).

Other categories announced include the Men’s Young Player of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year, Men’s Club of the Year and Men’s Coach of the Year.

The 10 nominees for the Young Player of the Year award are Ibrahim Maza, Christian Kofane, Christ Inao, Yan Diomande, Hamza Abdelkarim, Caleb Yirenkyi, Ismaël Kamissoko, Abdellah Ouazane, Ayoub Bouaddi and Ibrahim Mbaye.

The 10 nominees for the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award are Oussama Benbot (Algeria), Vozinha (Cabo Verde), Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast), Lionel Mpasi (DR Congo), El Mahdy Soliman, Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Yassine Bounou (Morocco), Édouard Mendy (Senegal) and Ronwen Williams (South Africa).

For the Men’s National Team of the Year, Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia made the shortlist.

The Club of the Year category features CR Belouizdad, USM Alger, AS Maniema Union, Zamalek SC, AS FAR, Olympic Club Safi, RS Berkane, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Hilal SC and ES Tunis.

Meanwhile, Lamine N’Diaye, Pedro Leitão Brito, popularly known as Bubista, Sébastien Desabre, Hossam Hassan, Moatamed Gamal, Alexandre Santos, Mohamed Ouahbi, Walid Regragui, Pape Thiaw and Miguel Cardoso are nominated for the Men’s Coach of the Year award.

The 2026 CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Lagos on Monday, December 7.